Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Anthony Knockaert sets his sights on winning the Championship title after securing promotion to the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Anthony Knockaert has said that the club "deserve" their promotion into the Premier League.

The Seagulls secured a return to the top flight for the first time since 1983 on Monday with a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic, prompting wild scenes of celebrations at the final whistle.

Brighton had to wait for Derby County to draw with Huddersfield Town later in the day before promotion was mathematically guaranteed, and Knockaert is now setting his sights on winning the title.

"It's amazing and a great feeling. When you're a child, you dream about this. We're going to be there next season and we'll enjoy it. What a day for everyone at this football club. If anyone deserves it, it's this football club. I'm so buzzing for them," he told the club's official website.

"I was buzzing and all the fans were coming up to me. It was a long way to the dressing room and it was a really nice feeling and everyone was over the moon. It was an ambition and challenge for me, and they told me straight away that it was the club's ambition to reach the Premier League. It was amazing and all of the people involved in this football club deserve it.

"It would be amazing for us (winning the title), we're one win away and we'll try everything to do it on Friday, and if not Friday, we'll try and do it against Bristol City at home. Some players never get memories like this in their career, so it's amazing for us."

Brighton currently sit seven points clear of second-placed Newcastle United, meaning that victory away to Norwich City on Friday would seal the title with two games to spare.