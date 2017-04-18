Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton sets his sights on winning the Championship title after securing promotion to the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has challenged his side to win the Championship title having secured promotion to the Premier League on Monday.

The Seagulls guaranteed their return to the top flight after a 34-year absence with a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic at the Amex Stadium which, coupled with Huddersfield Town's draw against Derby County later in the day, gave them an unassailable lead over third place.

Victory at Norwich City on Friday would see Brighton win the title ahead of Newcastle United too, and Hughton was quick to set his sights on achieving that goal.

"It's a massive motivation for this group of lads. One thing we spoke about afterwards is it's a wonderful achievement, particularly after last season, to get promotion. That's the first thing," he told reporters.

"But what these lads want to do - whenever it is, two years' time, three years, 10, 20 years' time - is they want to be able to say they won the division and went up as champions. That will add something to all of their CVs, all of their thoughts when they're looking back."

Brighton are currently seven points clear of Newcastle at the top of the table.