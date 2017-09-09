Chris Hughton: "The spirit is good"

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton insists that the mood remains positive at the Amex despite the Seagulls' slow start to the new campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has insisted that the attitude at the club remains positive despite a sluggish start to life in the Premier League.

The Seagulls suffered successive defeats to Manchester City and Leicester City before claiming their first point of the campaign - a goalless draw at Watford - before the international break.

Fellow promoted sides Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United have already claimed their first wins of the season, with the Terriers riding high on seven points, and Hughton believes that his charges will follow suit sooner rather than later.

"We should have got three points at Watford but the level of performance was better, so certainly some positives from them three games and of course it's up to us to take the positives forward now," he told reporters today.

"We've been quite close in the games, even in the Leicester game where I thought we had really good possession, so I think that's the reason why the spirit is good.

"Irrespective of how our season goes, we are going to lose more games this season than what we have done last season or the season before. It will be about adjusting, it will be about bouncing back from performances or results that haven't gone our way to clearing our minds and looking forward to the next one, so if anything games become bigger.

"I think we have a very realistic set of people around us and realistic crowd. They will know that each game will be difficult in its own merits. I've spoken before about the benefits of playing at home and particularly in this division, how vital our home form will be."

Next up for Brighton is a home tie with unbeaten West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.