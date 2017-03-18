Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe warns his side that there is still a lot of work to do to avoid relegation despite recording back-to-back wins for the first time this term.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that his side still have work to do if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Cherries beat fellow strugglers Swansea City 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium this evening to record back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a year, moving nine points clear of the bottom three in the process.

Howe acknowledged that his side are now heading in the right direction, but warned that there is still a long way to go this season.

"We knew the importance of these two home games, West Ham and the Swansea game today. I am really pleased with how the players responded to the challenge. The West Ham game gave us a confidence boost and it showed today," he told BT Sport.

"We are not feeling we are safe or have achieved anything. We have to keep our standards up. There is still a way to go but there are pleasing signs that the team are improving with confidence and rhythm.

"The players have outstanding attitudes. We pride ourselves on our never say die attitude. We have to protect that. It is a really satisfying feeling to get the wins in these last two games."

Bournemouth will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they take on Southampton after the international break.