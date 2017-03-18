Mar 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
2-0
SwanseaSwansea City
Mawson (31' og.), Afobe (72')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Sung-Yeung (40'), Cork (77')

Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth not feeling safe yet'

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on December 3, 2017
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe warns his side that there is still a lot of work to do to avoid relegation despite recording back-to-back wins for the first time this term.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that his side still have work to do if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Cherries beat fellow strugglers Swansea City 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium this evening to record back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a year, moving nine points clear of the bottom three in the process.

Howe acknowledged that his side are now heading in the right direction, but warned that there is still a long way to go this season.

"We knew the importance of these two home games, West Ham and the Swansea game today. I am really pleased with how the players responded to the challenge. The West Ham game gave us a confidence boost and it showed today," he told BT Sport.

"We are not feeling we are safe or have achieved anything. We have to keep our standards up. There is still a way to go but there are pleasing signs that the team are improving with confidence and rhythm.

"The players have outstanding attitudes. We pride ourselves on our never say die attitude. We have to protect that. It is a really satisfying feeling to get the wins in these last two games."

Bournemouth will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they take on Southampton after the international break.

Live Commentary: Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City - as it happened
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City - as it happened
 Result: Benik Afobe sends Bournemouth further clear of danger
Result: Benik Afobe sends Bournemouth further clear of danger
 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on December 3, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth not feeling safe yet'
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148751302150
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
