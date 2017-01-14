Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
3-1
Bournemouth
Hernandez (32', 50'), Mings (62' og.)
FT(HT: 1-1)
Stanislas (2' pen.)
Smith (60')

Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth failed to make dominance count'

Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the FA Cup game between Millwall and Bournemouth on January 7, 2017
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe laments his side's defensive showing away at Hull City, having conceded exactly three goals in a game for the seventh time in nine outings.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 21:29 UK

Eddie Howe has admitted to being 'worried' by Bournemouth's leaky backline after being punished by Hull City in a 3-1 defeat at the KCOM Stadium.

The Cherries started well on Humberside and took the lead just two minutes in through a Junior Stanislas penalty, only to see their opponents turn the game on its head.

Goals either side of half time from Abel Hernandez gave Hull the lead, which they added to shortly after the hour through a Tyrone Mings own goal on his first Premier League start - the 37th goal that Bournemouth have conceded this term, placing them in the bottom band of sides.

Speaking after the match, Howe is quoted by the club's official website as saying: "It was the perfect start for us and we were dominant for the first half an hour. We were in control of the game but we didn't go for the throat, then the flow of the game changed with their goal and we never really got control back from that point on.

"The key thing is that we needed to convert our dominance into goals, but their goal seemed to lift them and deflate us. We need to be more solid at the back, it's a ruthless league and you get punished, it's a worrying trend that we have to put right. We came here really believing we could win."

Bournemouth have now conceded exactly three goals in seven of their last nine top-flight games and have registered only two wins in their last 13 away from home.

Sporting's head coach Marco Silva looks on before the UEFA Champions League Group G football match Sporting CP vs Chelsea FC at Alvalade XXI stadium in Lisbon on September 30, 2014
Marco Silva "happy" with Hull City win
