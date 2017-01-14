Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe laments his side's defensive showing away at Hull City, having conceded exactly three goals in a game for the seventh time in nine outings.

Eddie Howe has admitted to being 'worried' by Bournemouth's leaky backline after being punished by Hull City in a 3-1 defeat at the KCOM Stadium.

The Cherries started well on Humberside and took the lead just two minutes in through a Junior Stanislas penalty, only to see their opponents turn the game on its head.

Goals either side of half time from Abel Hernandez gave Hull the lead, which they added to shortly after the hour through a Tyrone Mings own goal on his first Premier League start - the 37th goal that Bournemouth have conceded this term, placing them in the bottom band of sides.

Speaking after the match, Howe is quoted by the club's official website as saying: "It was the perfect start for us and we were dominant for the first half an hour. We were in control of the game but we didn't go for the throat, then the flow of the game changed with their goal and we never really got control back from that point on.

"The key thing is that we needed to convert our dominance into goals, but their goal seemed to lift them and deflate us. We need to be more solid at the back, it's a ruthless league and you get punished, it's a worrying trend that we have to put right. We came here really believing we could win."

Bournemouth have now conceded exactly three goals in seven of their last nine top-flight games and have registered only two wins in their last 13 away from home.