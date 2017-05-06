Eddie Howe admits to being delighted at seeing Bournemouth finally make certain of their place in the Premier League after picking up a point against Stoke.

Eddie Howe has warned supporters to remain grounded after seeing Bournemouth make certain of their Premier League status for a third-successive season.

The Cherries battled to a 2-2 draw at home to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon to extend their unbeaten run to three matches and climb into 10th place in the table.

Howe admits to being relieved at seeing his side officially confirm their spot in the top flight with two games to spare, but is wary that there is still work to be done in order to establish Bournemouth at this level in the years to come.

"It's nice to be able to say we're safe, finally!" he told reporters. "Everyone has been saying it for weeks but internally it was difficult to say that until it was mathematically possible.

"I'd say to everyone at the club and the people of Bournemouth, we can never get complacent with life in the Premier League. It's not our divine right to be here and we have to earn it competing against the best club teams in the world.

"I have full respect for the players and staff to help the club achieve our Premier League status again. I take great pride in taking the club forward and the league is ruthless - we have to acknowledge our achievements but work hard to keep them going."

Bournemouth conclude their season with a home match against Burnley next weekend and then a trip to Leicester City on the final day.