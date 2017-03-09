Bournemouth fined £35,000 for doping breach

Bournemouth are fined £35,000 by The FA for a breach of anti-doping rules.

The south coast side were charged last month with a breach of rule 14(d), which relates to 'club whereabouts' information.

In a statement today, The FA confirmed that the Cherries had accepted the charge and have been warned about their future conduct.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, AFC Bournemouth have been fined £35,000 and warned as to their future conduct after admitting a breach of The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping," it read.

"The club were charged with failing to ensure their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)."

Manchester City were also fined £35,000 last month for breaking the same rule.