Bournemouth team header

Bournemouth

Bournemouth fined £35,000 for doping breach

A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between AFC Bournemouth and Bolton Wanderers at Goldsands Stadium on April 27, 2015
© Getty Images
Bournemouth are fined £35,000 by The FA for a breach of anti-doping rules.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 15:15 UK

Bournemouth have been fined £35,000 by The FA after admitting to a breach of anti-doping rules.

The south coast side were charged last month with a breach of rule 14(d), which relates to 'club whereabouts' information.

In a statement today, The FA confirmed that the Cherries had accepted the charge and have been warned about their future conduct.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, AFC Bournemouth have been fined £35,000 and warned as to their future conduct after admitting a breach of The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping," it read.

"The club were charged with failing to ensure their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)."

Manchester City were also fined £35,000 last month for breaking the same rule.

Steve Cook celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Southampton on March 1, 2016
Read Next:
Steve Cook attracting interest from Albion?
>
View our homepages for Bournemouth, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
AFC Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Tyrone Mings handed five-match suspension
 A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between AFC Bournemouth and Bolton Wanderers at Goldsands Stadium on April 27, 2015
Bournemouth fined £35,000 for doping breach
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds his ear after a clash with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Bournemouth "extremely disappointed" after losing Tyrone Mings for five games
Steve Cook attracting interest from Albion?Bournemouth to appeal Mings's FA chargeIbrahimovic, Mings charged by FAIbrahimovic, Mings 'facing lengthy bans'Gallagher expects Ibrahimovic ban
Tindall: 'Frustration got the better of me'Mourinho: 'Top-four ambitions not over'Mourinho plays down Tyrone Mings stampMings denies stamping on IbrahimovicWayne Rooney calls for Mings suspension
> Bournemouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 