Bournemouth have been charged by The FA for an alleged breach of anti-doping rules.

The Premier League outfit have been charged with a break of rule 14(d), which relates to 'club whereabouts' information.

In a short statement on its website, The FA confirmed the charge and said that the club will have until next Thursday, February 23 to respond.

