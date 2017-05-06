Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter says that he apologised to Stoke City's Joe Allen after a strong challenge he made at the weekend.

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has acknowledged that his challenge on Stoke City's Joe Allen "looks a little bit worse" than he first thought.

Arter was arguably fortunate to avoid a red card for the strong tackle on the Welshman during the early stages of the 2-2 draw between the two clubs on Saturday afternoon.

The Republic of Ireland international maintains that he won the ball, but he has revealed that he apologised to Allen soon after the incident.

The 27-year-old told Today FM: "I've said to the guys there early on that it looks worse than it was in the slow motion. I do feel that I won the ball. I apologised to Joe after the tackle because I could feel by the Stoke player reactions that they didn't feel it was a good one.

"At the time I didn't feel there was much wrong with it. Viewing it [back], it probably looks a little bit worse than I felt at the time. I did get the ball but maybe I went a little bit over the top."

Bournemouth sit in 11th position in the Premier League table after extending their unbeaten run to three matches.