Thomas Tuchel says that he wants to stick around at Borussia Dortmund for at least another season after seeing his side earn a 2-1 win in the DFB-Pokal final.

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is running on empty following his side's DFB-Pokal triumph, but remains hopeful or stay in charge.

The 43-year-old is rumoured to have fallen out with BVB's board members earlier this campaign, leading to doubts over whether he will still be in charge at the Westfalenstadion come pre-season.

Dortmund earned a battling 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday's cup final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, building on what was a strong finish to their Bundesliga campaign to finish in a respectable third place.

Asked after the match if he wished to remain at Dortmund, Tuchel told Sky Sports News: "Yes! But I don't know. I am completely empty. After the semi-final I was full [of energy] but now I am completely empty. It was a hard work.

"After we scored, we stopped playing football and then we were lucky not to fall behind. But nobody talks about it anymore, because we have won. Now everything is perfect."

Tuchel, who replaced Jurgen Klopp as Dortmund boss in 2015, had never previously won a major honour at senior level.