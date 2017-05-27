May 27, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Olympiastadion
1-2
Rebic (30')
Gacinovic (38'), Hradecky (66'), Abraham (69'), Rebic (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Dembele (8'), Aubameyang (67')
Dembele (94')

Thomas Tuchel "completely empty" after DFB-Pokal triumph

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel says that he wants to stick around at Borussia Dortmund for at least another season after seeing his side earn a 2-1 win in the DFB-Pokal final.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 10:44 UK

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is running on empty following his side's DFB-Pokal triumph, but remains hopeful or stay in charge.

The 43-year-old is rumoured to have fallen out with BVB's board members earlier this campaign, leading to doubts over whether he will still be in charge at the Westfalenstadion come pre-season.

Dortmund earned a battling 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday's cup final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, building on what was a strong finish to their Bundesliga campaign to finish in a respectable third place.

Asked after the match if he wished to remain at Dortmund, Tuchel told Sky Sports News: "Yes! But I don't know. I am completely empty. After the semi-final I was full [of energy] but now I am completely empty. It was a hard work.

"After we scored, we stopped playing football and then we were lucky not to fall behind. But nobody talks about it anymore, because we have won. Now everything is perfect."

Tuchel, who replaced Jurgen Klopp as Dortmund boss in 2015, had never previously won a major honour at senior level.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CBayern Munich34257289226782
2RB Leipzig34207766392767
3Borussia DortmundDortmund341810672403264
4Hoffenheim341614464372762
5FC Koln34121395142949
6Hertha Berlin34154154347-449
7Freiburg34146144260-1848
8Werder Bremen34136156164-345
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach34129134549-445
10Schalke 04Schalke341110134540543
11Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt34119143643-742
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen34118155355-241
13Augsburg34911143551-1638
14Hamburger SV34108163361-2838
15Mainz 0534107174455-1137
16Wolfsburg34107173452-1837
RFC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 043488183657-2132
RSV Darmstadt 983474232863-3525
> Full Version
 