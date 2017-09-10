Borussia Dortmund midfielder and Newcastle United loanee Mikel Merino admits his outlook on life changed dramatically following April's bomb attack on the team coach.

On April 11, three explosive devices shattered windows on the coach as the team were en route to their Champions League quarter-final first leg against AS Monaco.

The Spain Under-21 midfielder was sitting next to Marc Bartra when the explosion took place, and after his teammate suffered injuries to his arm and wrist, Merino accompanied his compatriot to hospital.

The Newcastle United loanee told Sky Sports News: "The mentality is different in the fact that you see everything with different eyes.

"You try to enjoy every moment, be near the people that you love and enjoy it as anytime something like that happens, you do not expect it.

"You think that maybe it is not going to happen to you, it is far away, but you never know. So enjoy your life near your loving people and just enjoy it."

A 28-year-old man suspected of detonating the devices has been charged 28 counts of attempted murder, the Dortmund prosecutor's office revealed on August 29.