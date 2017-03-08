Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.

The Portuguese giants, top of the Primeira Liga, travel to the Signal Iduna Park with a one-goal advantage courtesy of Kostas Mitroglou's strike in Lisbon's first leg.

However, Thomas Tuchel's charges have found form in the last few weeks, scoring 12 goals in their last three Bundesliga games and only letting in two.

Please note that kickoff is at 7:45pm GMT.