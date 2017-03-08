Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica

Sports Mole presents live text coverage of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.
Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.

The Portuguese giants, top of the Primeira Liga, travel to the Signal Iduna Park with a one-goal advantage courtesy of Kostas Mitroglou's strike in Lisbon's first leg.

However, Thomas Tuchel's charges have found form in the last few weeks, scoring 12 goals in their last three Bundesliga games and only letting in two.

Please note that kickoff is at 7:45pm GMT.


6.57pmThomas Tuchel's charges were not having a particularly good run of things at the time, lacking consistency and following up wins against difficult opponents with draws and losses against lower-heralded opponents, but in the last few weeks they have successfully addressed both their topsy-turvy results and their efficacy in front of goal - they have won their last three Bundesliga games by the following scorelines: 3-0, 3-0, and 6-2.

6.54pmBenfica head coach Rui Vitoria masterminded a great performance from his side at the Estadio Da Luz, defending stoutly and keeping their opponents at bay right until the final whistle, although it has to be said that Dortmund simply did not have their shooting boots on that night, with Pierre-Emerick Aumabeyang putting in a particularly sub-par performance.

6.51pmThe Portuguese giants, who currently sit top of the Primeira Liga, travel to Germany with a one-goal advantage, courtesy of Kostas Mitroglou's strike in Lisbon's first leg.

6.48pmSo Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are through to the quarter-finals of the competition, and tonight two more teams will join them. At the Signal Iduna Park, we'll find out if either Dortmund or Benfica will be in the last eight, and then either Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona from their second leg at the Camp Nou.

6.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.

