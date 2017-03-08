Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a hat-trick to help Borussia Dortmund reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 4-0 win over Benfica.

The Portuguese giants arrived at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday carrying a 1-0 lead from the first leg, but their advantage was nullified within the first four minutes of the second leg.

Aubameyang received criticism for a flat display at the Estadio Da Luz, but he broke the deadlock on home turf by heading in unmarked at the back post after latching onto Christian Pulisic's flick-on.

Rui Vitoria's charges grew into the game, however, and recorded several good chances of their own as Luisao headed into the hands of Roman Burki midway through the first half, and the half-time whistle blew with Benfica still in contention.

However, Dortmund turned the screw in the second half and, despite a number of heroic saves from Ederson, the hosts were soon two to the good 59 minutes in as Pulisic sprinted clear of his marker after being played in by Lukasz Piszczek before lifting a deft chip over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Just two minutes later Aubameyang struck again, collecting Marcel Schmelzer's precise cross into the six-yard box before slotting home and leaving Benfica needing to score twice to progress.

As the minutes ticked on, the away side became ever more recluse, struggling to get out of their half as they sensed progress slipping away from them.

Indeed they conceded once again at the death as the Gabon international completed his hat-trick, latching on to Erik Durm's through-ball and rifling past Ederson to make completely sure of the result of the tie.