Former Arsenal forward Julio Baptista is on the verge of joining Championship outfit Bolton Wanderers, according to a report.

The 35-year-old, who has also represented the likes of Sevilla, Real Madrid and Roma during a well-travelled career, has been a free agent since leaving North American club Orlando City last November.

The powerful forward was seen at the Star Sixes tournament in July, however, where he starred for Brazil alongside the likes of Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Dida and Gilberto Silva.

According to The Sun, Baptista has flown to England to sign a short-term contract with Bolton, who are currently bottom of the Championship table after collecting just two points from their first five league matches this season.

Baptista, who started his professional career with Sao Paulo in 2000, also scored five times in 47 appearances for the Brazilian national team between 2001 and 2010.