Bolton Wanderers have been in discussions with potential investors from the United States, according to reports.

The Trotters, who are hoping to make a return to the Championship at the first time of asking, were rescued in a deal led by former striker Dean Holdsworth and his consortium earlier this year.

According to the Bolton News, discussions have been held between majority shareholders Holdsworth and Ken Anderson, and New York-based Iron Clad Sports, who have helped finance major takeovers including the Washington Redskins in 1999.

Hopes of any major cash investment have reportedly been cooled from within the club, however, with sources suggesting a deal was unlikely to move forward.

Phil Parkinson's charges currently sit third in the League One table.