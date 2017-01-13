Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle reveals that he has three transfer targets lined up this month.

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle has revealed that he is hoping to bring in three new players this month as he looks to steer the side away from the Championship relegation scrap.

The side have yet to make additions this month but have cast their net wide in order to try to secure players that will ensure their survival in the second tier.

Coyle admitted that the deals have not yet gone through as club owners Venky's have not confirmed the necessary funds, although he remains 'hopeful' that they will be over the line before the January 31 deadline.

"I am reaching out to all of the markets because I want to bring good players to Blackburn Rovers," Coyle told the Lancashire Telegraph. "We will utilise all of our contacts, which we have, there are many from the years we have been in the game. Within those targets I think it's fair to say they don't all come from England, but it's about getting the right ones in and over the line.

"There are three targets I have in my mind who I believe would improve the club and the team and that's what we're trying to do. To get those over the line takes a number of things to come together, a huge part of that is the finances being available and at the right level.

"I think it is fair to say talks with those three are ongoing and hopefully we can get those over the line. All three would bring pace, power and quality and would help the team in different areas of the field.

"Regarding the finances of the deals, it is fair to say we have an idea of what the costings would be on an individual and collective basis if we are able to do all three. We are trying to do all we can and we are trying to work away at that, look to add, and look to keep building the momentum with the right type of players in to try and improve in the long term."

Rovers are currently 22nd in the Championship table, one point from safety ahead of a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday.