Blackburn Rovers and Hope Akpan are charged by the FA following the midfielder's apparent shove on referee Scott Duncan in the 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Football Association has charged Blackburn Rovers midfielder Hope Akpan with violent conduct following his dismissal for pushing a referee.

Rovers have also been charged for failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night..

Akpan was unhappy with a decision to disallow a goal for handball at Hillsborough, with the match poised at 1-1 at the time, and he was given his marching orders by referee Scott Duncan for taking his protests too far.

A three-match ban is the likely punishment for Akpan, who has until February 20 to respond, while the Blue and Whites have one day extra to respond to their related charge.

Blackburn, currently one from bottom in the Championship, head to Old Trafford on Sunday for an FA Cup fifth-round tie with Manchester United.