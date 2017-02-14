Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Hillsborough
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
2-1
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Sasso (18', 44')
Hutchinson (33'), Bannan (45'), Reach (89')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Hutchinson (20' og.)
Bennett (91')
Akpan (86')

Football Association charge Hope Akpan, Blackburn Rovers over push on referee

A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
© Getty Images
Blackburn Rovers and Hope Akpan are charged by the FA following the midfielder's apparent shove on referee Scott Duncan in the 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 17:32 UK

The Football Association has charged Blackburn Rovers midfielder Hope Akpan with violent conduct following his dismissal for pushing a referee.

Rovers have also been charged for failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night..

Akpan was unhappy with a decision to disallow a goal for handball at Hillsborough, with the match poised at 1-1 at the time, and he was given his marching orders by referee Scott Duncan for taking his protests too far.

A three-match ban is the likely punishment for Akpan, who has until February 20 to respond, while the Blue and Whites have one day extra to respond to their related charge.

Blackburn, currently one from bottom in the Championship, head to Old Trafford on Sunday for an FA Cup fifth-round tie with Manchester United.

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Read Next:
Wolves 'agree fee for Ben Marshall'
>
View our homepages for Hope Akpan, Scott Duncan, Football
Your Comments
More Blackburn Rovers News
A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Football Association charge Hope Akpan, Blackburn Rovers over push on referee
 Anthony Stokes of Celtic controls the ball during the Scottish Premiership League Match between Celtic and Dundee United, at Celtic Park on August 16, 2014
Anthony Stokes gets suspended sentence for assaulting Elvis impersonator
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm Ben Marshall capture
Wolves 'agree fee for Ben Marshall'Marvin Emnes returns to Blackburn on loanSutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupBlackburn hold firm on Ben Marshall feeCoyle: 'I have three transfer targets'
Venky's pledge funding for BlackburnCoyle pleased with Wolves target's attitudeMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundOwen Coyle: 'We deserved to beat QPR'Coyle: 'No Wolves offer for Marshall'
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle31213760253566
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton31198452262665
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3119484235761
4Reading3218684741660
5Leeds UnitedLeeds321831144331157
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds31167839291055
7Norwich CityNorwich321561157451251
8Fulham311310852371549
9Barnsley32147115145649
10Preston North EndPreston32139104440448
11Derby CountyDerby31138103629747
12Cardiff CityCardiff32126144047-742
13Ipswich TownIpswich321010123340-740
14Birmingham CityBirmingham321010123344-1140
15Brentford31107144445-137
16Aston Villa31812113036-636
17Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest32106164556-1136
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3198143842-435
19Queens Park RangersQPR3197153044-1434
20Bristol City3195174246-432
21Burton Albion3187163145-1431
22Wigan AthleticWigan3178162938-929
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3178163649-1329
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3245233068-3817
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand