New Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has revealed that he has already begun "planning a promotion push" for next season.

The 70-year-old signed a one-year deal to take over at St Andrew's earlier today, having come in on a short-term deal to secure the Midlands side's Championship status in the final three games of the campaign.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth boss has admitted, however, that he will not have "a massive budget" to work with as he looks to repeat the Premier League promotion feat he achieved with Queens Park Rangers in 2013-14.

"Planning a promotion push starts now," Redknapp wrote in his column for the Evening Standard. "We need strengthening, for sure, but I won't have a massive budget. The owners want to have a little bit of a go at it but won't go crazy. They will spend money on the right players but we will also have to be clever in using the free transfer market.

"There are already two or three players available on frees I have got my eye on who could come in and do a job for us but I won't say who they are at this stage.

"This is a great opportunity at a big club and I want to make the most of it. I wasn't sure if something suitable would come along again and so now it is here, I just want to get started."

Birmingham are also believed to be working on a deal to appoint former Burnley and Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cotterill as Redknapp's assistant.