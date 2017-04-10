Birmingham City release a club statement to deny reports that they are looking to replace under-pressure manager Gianfranco Zola.

Birmingham City have given their public backing to Gianfranco Zola after reports suggested that they were looking for a new manager.

Since Zola controversially replaced Gary Rowett in December, he has won just twice in 22 matches and the Blues only sit six points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

It was claimed over the weekend that Zola could be replaced for the closing weeks of the season, but the board of directors at St Andrew's have dismissed speculation regarding the Italian's position at the club.

A statement read: "Birmingham City would like to clarify the situation in regard to Gianfranco Zola after recent articles in the media over the weekend: the Club has not lined up any manager to replace Gianfranco, who has the continual full support of the Blues Board of Directors.

"Whilst we understand the frustrations caused by the run of results, the way the supporters got behind Gianfranco and the team on Saturday at St. Andrew's was typical of Blues fans' passion, care for the Club and desire for success, which is what we all share and much appreciate.

"The Board and all departments at the Club are keeping united and standing alongside Gianfranco, his staff and the players, to try and play the kind of football every Blues supporter deserves to watch."

Birmingham face fixtures with already-relegated Rotherham United and second-tier rivals Burton Albion during the next seven days.