Crowd generic

Birmingham City

Birmingham City give public backing to Gianfranco Zola

Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
© Getty Images
Birmingham City release a club statement to deny reports that they are looking to replace under-pressure manager Gianfranco Zola.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 10:30 UK

Birmingham City have given their public backing to Gianfranco Zola after reports suggested that they were looking for a new manager.

Since Zola controversially replaced Gary Rowett in December, he has won just twice in 22 matches and the Blues only sit six points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

It was claimed over the weekend that Zola could be replaced for the closing weeks of the season, but the board of directors at St Andrew's have dismissed speculation regarding the Italian's position at the club.

A statement read: "Birmingham City would like to clarify the situation in regard to Gianfranco Zola after recent articles in the media over the weekend: the Club has not lined up any manager to replace Gianfranco, who has the continual full support of the Blues Board of Directors.

"Whilst we understand the frustrations caused by the run of results, the way the supporters got behind Gianfranco and the team on Saturday at St. Andrew's was typical of Blues fans' passion, care for the Club and desire for success, which is what we all share and much appreciate.

"The Board and all departments at the Club are keeping united and standing alongside Gianfranco, his staff and the players, to try and play the kind of football every Blues supporter deserves to watch."

Birmingham face fixtures with already-relegated Rotherham United and second-tier rivals Burton Albion during the next seven days.

Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Read Next:
Rowett: 'Victory over Birmingham bittersweet'
>
View our homepages for Gianfranco Zola, Gary Rowett, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
Birmingham City give public backing to Gianfranco Zola
 Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Birmingham City want Krystian Bielik back next season
 Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Gary Rowett: 'Victory over Birmingham City bittersweet'
Zola 'was interviewed by Inter Milan'Gianfranco Zola hails Birmingham characterReport: Rowett interested in Norwich jobZola: 'I'm happy to take criticism'Zola: "I am pissed off with everybody"
Birmingham to rekindle Johnson interest?Result: Wood double helps Leeds beat BirminghamArsenal's Bielik hails Championship "warriors"Robinson avoids ban after red card rescindedZola: 'Birmingham players are relieved'
> Birmingham City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton41268769353486
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle41266974353984
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield40235125046474
4Reading41227125657-173
5Leeds UnitedLeeds412261355391672
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds412091253411269
7Fulham4118131072522067
8Derby CountyDerby411711134841762
9Preston North EndPreston411613125951861
10Norwich CityNorwich411791572621060
11Aston Villa411513134340358
12Brentford41168176559656
13Barnsley411511155856256
14Cardiff CityCardiff411510165658-255
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves40149175152-151
16Queens Park RangersQPR41148194755-850
17Ipswich TownIpswich411116144351-849
18Birmingham CityBirmingham411113174160-1946
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest41129205666-1045
20Burton Albion411112184155-1445
21Bristol City41128215361-844
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn41913194763-1640
23Wigan AthleticWigan41910223551-1637
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4145323593-5817
> Full Version
 