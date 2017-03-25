Live Commentary: Belgium vs. Greece

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the World Cup qualifying match between Belgium and Greece.
Both nations are unbeaten this campaign, with Roberto Martinez's men boasting a 100 percent record from their four matches played in Group H.
Greece, meanwhile, salvaged a 1-1 draw last time out against Bosnia & Herzegovina after three successive wins, and the Euro 2004 champions have responded well to finishing bottom of their qualifying group for Euro 2016.
Please note that kickoff is at 7:45pm GMT.
7.11pmDrafted into the starting XI instead are Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, West Bromwich Albion winger Nacer Chadli and Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.
7.08pmMartinez has made four changes in all to the Belgium side that started November's 8-1 hammering of Estonia. Hazard, De Bruyne and Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier all drop out of the squad through injury, while Anderlecht defensive midfielder Leander Dendoncker drops to the bench.
7.06pmThere are two notable absences for Belgium, as Premier League duo Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne both sit this game out. The Chelsea man pulled out on Monday with a calf problem, while the Manchester City star injured his groin in training.
7.04pmGREECE STARTING XI: Kapino, Tzavellas, Manolas, Fortounis, Mitroglou, Torosidis, Tachtsidis, Papastathopoulos, Mantalos, Stafylidis, Samaris
7.02pmBELGIUM STARTING XI: Courtois, Alderweireld, Ciman, Vertonghen (c), Witsel, Nainggolan, Fellaini, Chadli, Carrasco, Mertens, Lukaku
6.59pmWithout further ado, let's have a look at the team news for tonight's clash.
6.57pmGreece have certainly bounced back from the shame of finishing bottom of the group in Euro 2016 qualifying, and now look to be the sturdy side of old, though tonight will be by far the biggest test that they will face in qualifying.
6.54pmMichael Skibbe's charges, meanwhile, salvaged a 1-1 draw last time out against Bosnia & Herzegovina after three successive wins, putting them second in the group on 10 points.
6.51pmBoth Belgium and Greece are unbeaten this campaign, with Roberto Martinez's men boasting a 100 percent record from their four matches played, putting them at the top of the group on 12 points.
6.48pmTonight's match at the King Baudouin Stadium sees the top two sides in Group H face off in a game which could have a big say in who qualifies directly for the World Cup finals in Russia.
