World Cup
Mar 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Belgium
vs.
Greece
 

Live Commentary: Belgium vs. Greece

Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
© AFP
Sports Mole presents live text commentary of the World Cup Group H qualifying match between Belgium and Greece in Brussels.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 19:10 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the World Cup qualifying match between Belgium and Greece.

Both nations are unbeaten this campaign, with Roberto Martinez's men boasting a 100 percent record from their four matches played in Group H.

Greece, meanwhile, salvaged a 1-1 draw last time out against Bosnia & Herzegovina after three successive wins, and the Euro 2004 champions have responded well to finishing bottom of their qualifying group for Euro 2016.

Please note that kickoff is at 7:45pm GMT.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.11pmDrafted into the starting XI instead are Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, West Bromwich Albion winger Nacer Chadli and Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

7.08pmMartinez has made four changes in all to the Belgium side that started November's 8-1 hammering of Estonia. Hazard, De Bruyne and Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier all drop out of the squad through injury, while Anderlecht defensive midfielder Leander Dendoncker drops to the bench.

7.06pmThere are two notable absences for Belgium, as Premier League duo Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne both sit this game out. The Chelsea man pulled out on Monday with a calf problem, while the Manchester City star injured his groin in training.

7.04pmGREECE STARTING XI: Kapino, Tzavellas, Manolas, Fortounis, Mitroglou, Torosidis, Tachtsidis, Papastathopoulos, Mantalos, Stafylidis, Samaris

7.02pmBELGIUM STARTING XI: Courtois, Alderweireld, Ciman, Vertonghen (c), Witsel, Nainggolan, Fellaini, Chadli, Carrasco, Mertens, Lukaku

6.59pmWithout further ado, let's have a look at the team news for tonight's clash.

6.57pmGreece have certainly bounced back from the shame of finishing bottom of the group in Euro 2016 qualifying, and now look to be the sturdy side of old, though tonight will be by far the biggest test that they will face in qualifying.

6.54pmMichael Skibbe's charges, meanwhile, salvaged a 1-1 draw last time out against Bosnia & Herzegovina after three successive wins, putting them second in the group on 10 points.

6.51pmBoth Belgium and Greece are unbeaten this campaign, with Roberto Martinez's men boasting a 100 percent record from their four matches played, putting them at the top of the group on 12 points.

6.48pmTonight's match at the King Baudouin Stadium sees the top two sides in Group H face off in a game which could have a big say in who qualifies directly for the World Cup finals in Russia.

6.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the World Cup Group H qualifying match between Belgium and Greece in Brussels.

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Read Next:
Kevin De Bruyne suffers groin injury
>
View our homepages for Roberto Martinez, Football
Your Comments
More Belgium News
Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Belgium vs. Greece
 Kevin De Bruyne in action during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Belgium games with groin injury
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Roberto Martinez backs Romelu Lukaku to become world's best striker
Adnan Januzaj inspired by Eden HazardMartinez tells Tielemans to stick with AnderlechtMarc Wilmots named Ivory Coast managerHazard sidelined for two weeks with calf injuryVincent Kompany left out of Belgium squad
Roberto Martinez: 'Hazard playing like Messi'Guardiola hints at Vincent Kompany returnThibaut Courtois slams FIFA schedulingEden Hazard calf injury 'nothing serious'Eden Hazard limps off for Belgium
> Belgium Homepage
More Greece News
Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Belgium vs. Greece
 Greece's Kostas Mitroglou celebrates after scoring during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off first leg football match between Greece and Romania at the Karaiskaki stadium in Athens on November 15, 2013
Result: Netherlands slump to Greece defeat
 Netherlands' midfielder Arjen Robben (L) celebrates with Netherlands' midfielder Daley Blind (R) after scoring Netherlands' second goal during the international friendly football match between Wales and Netherlands at Cardiff City Stadium in south Wales o
Euro 2016 missing men XI
Video: Turkey fans boo silence for Paris victimsRanieri: 'I could be managing Southampton'Result: Greece score four to beat Hungary in thrillerPlayer Ratings: Northern Ireland 3-1 GreeceMatch Analysis: Northern Ireland 3-1 Greece
Result: Northern Ireland secure Euro 2016 placeHalf-Time Report: Davis strike puts N Ireland on the brinkTeam News: Magennis leads line for Northern IrelandLive Commentary: Northern Ireland 3-1 Greece - as it happenedPreview: Northern Ireland vs. Greece
> Greece Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
World Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 