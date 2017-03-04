Mar 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Team News: Gerard Pique back for Barcelona

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Gerard Pique returns to the fold as Barcelona welcome Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou.
Gerard Pique has returned to the fold as Barcelona welcome Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou this evening.

Luis Enrique makes two changes from the starting XI that claimed a 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday as he prepares to face his former side.

Both of those changes come in defence as Pique and Sergi Roberto return to join up with Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba as Javier Mascherano is made to start the game among the substitutes.

Enrique played a 3-4-3 against Gijon but switches back to a 4-3-3 today, with Denis Suarez making way from the midfield as Rafinha, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets provide support for attacking trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Jeremy Mathieu is absent from the matchday squad after spraining his ankle, while Andre Gomes also misses out on the game after a bout of vomiting.

For the visitors, manager Eduardo Berizzo makes four changes to the side that managed a 2-2 draw with Espanyol in midweek.

Iago Aspas and John Guidetti keep their places up front, with Theo Bongonda operating just behind the pair as Pione Sisto drops down to the bench.

Marcelo Diaz is also relegated to the substitutes as Hugo Mallo joins Jonny, Daniel Wass and Nemanja Radoja in the middle of the field.

Centre-back Andreu Fontas saw red against Espanyol and is replaced by Facundo Roncaglia as Berizzo switches to three at the back, while there is also a change between the sticks as Sergio Alvarez comes in for Ruben Blanco.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Alba, Piqué; Rakitic, Rafinha, Busquets; Neymar, Messi, Suarez
Subs: Cillessen, Denis Suarez, Arda Turan, Iniesta, Mascherano, Paco Alcacer, Digne

Celta Vigo: Sergio; Roncaglia, Gomez, Cabral; Mallo, Radoja, Wass, Jonny; Bongonda; Aspas, Guidetti
Subs: Villar, Diaz, Sisto, Beauvue, Jozabed, Planas, Rossi

Keep up with all of the action from Spain this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

