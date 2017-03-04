Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Celta Vigo from Camp Nou.

Barcelona entered this weekend's round of matches top of La Liga courtesy of a 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday night, but Real Madrid beat Eibar 4-1 earlier this afternoon to return to first position.

Tonight will be the first league game since Barcelona boss Luis Enrique announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the campaign.

As for Celta, Eduardo Berizzo's side have dropped to 10th position in the league after drawing their last two against Sporting Gijon and Espanyol.