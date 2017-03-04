Mar 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
Celta Vigo
 

Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Celta Vigo from Camp Nou.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 19:30 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Celta Vigo from Camp Nou.

Barcelona entered this weekend's round of matches top of La Liga courtesy of a 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday night, but Real Madrid beat Eibar 4-1 earlier this afternoon to return to first position.

Tonight will be the first league game since Barcelona boss Luis Enrique announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the campaign.

As for Celta, Eduardo Berizzo's side have dropped to 10th position in the league after drawing their last two against Sporting Gijon and Espanyol.


7.32pmIt has been a busy few weeks for the Sky Blues due to their Europa League commitments, and an impressive two-legged victory over Shakhtar Donetsk saw them book their spot in the round of 16, where they will take on Krasnodar. It has been an inconsistent league campaign, but they have only lost one of their last five in Spain's top flight and certainly have the players to harm Barcelona tonight.

7.28pmAs for Celta, Berizzo's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw at home to Espanyol on Wednesday night. That result saw them drop down to 10th position in the table, but they are only four points off seventh-place Eibar and still have a game in hand over the teams around them. As discussed above, Celta have also caused Barcelona plenty of issues in recent seasons.

7.25pmIn terms of what is ahead for the Spanish champions, they will welcome PSG to Camp Nou in the Champions League next Wednesday looking to turn around that 4-0 defeat from the first leg in Paris. It is going to be a serious task for Enrique's team, but stranger things have happened. Barcelona will also face Deportivo (A) and Valencia (H) in the league before the end of the month.

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


7.22pmBarcelona have only lost twice in the league this season and their last defeat, as mentioned, came away to Celta on October 2. Since then, the performances have not always been there, but the results have continued to arrive. As well as thumping Sporting and Alaves over the last few weeks, they have recorded very important wins at home to Athletic Bilbao and away to Atletico Madrid.

7.18pmThree straight draws between November 19 and December 3 saw Barcelona lose ground at the top of the table, but they have won nine of their last 11 in the league to move onto 57 points. They topped the table entering this weekend's matches, but Real Madrid beat Eibar 4-1 this afternoon to move two points clear at the top of the table, on the same number of matches (25).

7.15pmSince taking charge of Barcelona in 2014, Enrique has led the Spanish giants to two league titles, two Copa del Reys and the Champions League, which is quite impressive to say the least. There will be no announcement on his successor until the end of the season, and there is still plenty to play for this term. Their Champions League journey looks to be over ahead of the quarter-finals, but they will face Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey in May and are very much in the argument for the title once again.

Luis Enrique at the press conference after Barcelona training on October 18, 2016© SilverHub


7.12pmBarcelona have won their last five in the league to put themselves right back in the title race, but a 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash led to suggestions that Enrique was under pressure at Camp Nou. The Spaniard has since been backed by a number of senior players, but he will take a rest from football at the end of the season.

7.08pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening at Camp Nou. I shall speak about Celta a little bit later, but let's start with Barcelona, who will be looking for a new manager this summer. Indeed, following Wednesday's 6-1 win over Sporting, Enrique announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the season.

7.05pmAs for Celta, key centre-back Andreu Fontas misses out through suspension, while Pione Sisto has dropped to the bench as Theo Bongonda is brought in alongside John Guidetti and Iago Aspas. Sergio Alvarez also replaces Ruben Blanco between the sticks as Berizzo shuffles his pack tonight.

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.© Getty Images


7.02pmBarcelona boss Luis Enrique has made two changes to the team that started Wednesday's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon, with Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique replacing Javier Mascherano and Denis Suarez. Brazilian midfielder Rafinha keeps his spot in the XI after impressing in recent weeks, while it is once again Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in the final third of the field for the Spanish champions.

6.58pmTEAMS!

BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Rafinha; Neymar, Suarez, Messi

CELTA: Sergio; Roncaglia, Gomez, Cabral; Mallo, Radoja, Wass, Jonny; Bongonda; Aspas, Guidetti


6.55pmRight, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Camp Nou. Both teams were in league action on Wednesday night – Barcelona thumping Sporting Gijon 6-1 in this stadium, while Celta drew 2-2 at home to Espanyol. Any changes? Let's run through the XIs...

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016© SilverHub


6.52pmBarcelona did thump Celta 6-1 in the corresponding match last season, but Celta recorded a 1-0 victory in this stadium during the 2014-15 campaign. Eduardo Berizzo's outfit are actually the last team to have beaten Barcelona in the league, with their 4-3 success in Vigo starting a long unbeaten run for the champions. Indeed, that run has seen them claw back ground on Real Madrid.

6.49pmBetween December 2005 and March 2014, Barcelona went unbeaten in eight league matches against Celta, but the Catalan giants have found things a lot tougher in recent years. Indeed, Celta have actually won three of the last five league meetings between the two teams – including a 4-3 victory when the pair met in the reverse match in Vigo earlier this season.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from Camp Nou as Barcelona welcome a dangerous Celta Vigo side. The Spanish champions once again have the chance to move above Real Madrid to the top of the table, but the Catalan giants have actually lost three of their last five league matches against Celta. Stay tuned for what should be an entertaining match-up from Spain's top flight!

