Ernesto Valverde shrugs off Barcelona link

Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde plays down suggestions that he could replace Luis Enrique as head coach of Barcelona.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde has played down suggestions that he could replace Luis Enrique as head coach of Barcelona at the end of the season.

Enrique announced earlier this week that he would not be renewing his contract with the Catalan giants and as a result, will depart Camp Nou at the end of the current campaign.

Sevilla's Jorge Sampaoli and Bilbao's Valverde have both been strongly linked with the post, but Sampaoli recently played down the reports and now the latter has followed suit.

"I have nothing to do with a manager leaving a team or not, that is none of my concern. I'm focused on my team," Valverde told reporters.

"I understand all the reports around the managers. Sometimes they give you a team, sometimes they leave you without any. I understand that this is part of the game, but I'm not affected. I'm focused on what's ahead. What I consider right now is Athletic.

"This is not the first time this happens to me when I was in another team. It's one circumstance. I don't want to be rude, it's just that the existence of reports doesn't mean we have to comment on them. I understand them, but that's it."

Valverde's Bilbao contract will also expire at the end of the season.

A general view of Athletic Bilbao's new San Mames Stadium on September 16, 2013
Read Next:
San Mames unable to host Copa final
>
View our homepages for Ernesto Valverde, Luis Enrique, Jorge Sampaoli, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli coy on Barcelona reports
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'not interested' in the Barcelona vacancy
 Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
Ernesto Valverde shrugs off Barcelona link
Ronald Koeman silent on Barcelona jobSuarez: 'CL progress not impossible'Suarez: 'Enrique exit news surprised us'Eusebio rules himself out of Barca jobPep Guardiola "sad" for former side Barcelona
Luis Enrique to quit as Barca bossResult: Barcelona thump Sporting to top La LigaTeam News: Mascherano makes return to Barcelona XILive Commentary: Barcelona 6-1 Sporting - as it happenedMessi, Neymar to be denied entry to UK?
> Barcelona Homepage
More Athletic Bilbao News
Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
Ernesto Valverde shrugs off Barcelona link
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
San Mames unable to host Copa finalInaki Williams: 'I could leave Bilbao'Yeray Alvarez signs new Bilbao dealReport: Man City back in for LaporteResult: Paco Alcacer nets in Barcelona win
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-0 Bilbao - as it happenedResult: Barca edge Bilbao to reach Copa quartersLive Commentary: Barcelona 3-1 Bilbao - as it happenedMan City 'revive interest in Laporte'Result: Athletic hold on for first-leg advantage
> Athletic Bilbao Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona25176271215057
2Real Madrid24175263253856
3Sevilla25174449292055
4Real Sociedad2615384236648
5Atletico MadridAtletico25137545222346
6Villarreal25119536191742
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2511593130138
9Espanyol259973533236
10Celta Vigo2410593939035
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2576122741-1427
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2556142040-2021
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2448122740-1320
18Granada2547142453-2919
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 