Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar criticises the Barcelona board, claiming that "they shouldn't be in charge" and that the Blaugrana "deserve better".

The 25-year left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month for a world record fee of £198m, even though he had signed a contract extension last year.

After PSG's 6-2 win over Toulouse on Sunday, in which Neymar scored a brace, he suggested that discontent with the Barca board was one of the reasons for his departure.

He told reporters at the Parc des Princes: "I don't have anything to say to the Barcelona board... well, actually I have something to say. That I am disappointed with them.

"I spent four years there and was very happy. I began happy, spent four years happy and left happy. But not with them.

"For me, they shouldn't be in charge of Barca. Barca deserve much better, and everyone knows this."

During his four years in Catalonia, Neymar won two La Liga titles, the Champions League and three Copas del Rey.