Aug 20, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
6-2
Toulouse
Neymar (31', 90'), Rabiot (35'), Cavani (74' pen.), Pastore (82'), Kurzawa (84')
Verratti (36')
Verratti (69')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Gradel (18'), Jullien (78')
Diop (56'), Blin (68'), Michelin (81'), Jean (90')

Result: Neymar inspires Paris Saint-Germain to thumping win over Toulouse

Neymar pictured in PSG gear
Neymar scores a brace and puts in an impressive display as Paris Saint-Germain claim an emphatic 6-2 win over Toulouse in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 22:08 UK

A Neymar-inspired Paris Saint-Germain have claimed an impressive 6-2 win over Toulouse in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes.

The hosts were dominant from the off and could have been ahead in the 13th minute when Dani Alves's square pass picked out Neymar, who blasted over the bar from 12 yards out.

Contrary to the metaphorical script, it would not be the world's most expensive player to open the scoring in the game, as Bournemouth loanee Max Gradel broke the deadlock for the visitors with a precise low volley 19 minutes in.

Eventually, Neymar did grab a goal on his home debut, slotting home on 32 minutes after Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont's parry from Adrien Rabiot's low drive fell into his path.

Four minutes later the hosts were in the lead, Rabiot playing a one-two with the former Barcelona man before striking a low angled effort past the reach of 18-year-old Lafont.

Midway through the second half, Neymar went to ground in the area under the challenge of Kelvin Amian, but the referee waved play on rather than award a penalty.

In the 69th, it looked as if PSG might have given the visitors a way back into the game after Marco Verratti was sent off for a late tackle on opposition skipper Christopher Jullien.

However, the opposite rang true as Andy Delort's foul on Neymar in the box prompted the referee to award PSG a penalty, which Edinson Cavani sent to Lafont's right to extend the hosts' lead.

On 78 minutes, Jullien thumped a bullet header past Alphonse Areola from a corner to seemingly set up a nervy finale for the hosts, but four minutes later, Javier Pastore collected an Angel Di Maria pass and curled a shot into the top left corner of the Toulouse goal.

There was still time for more goals as Neymar's corner on 85 minutes was acrobatically met by Layvin Kurzawa's scissor-volley and rifled into the net, before the Brazilian star capped off an impressive display by weaving into the opposition box and slotting home in injury time.

Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Read Next:
Dani Alves mourns tragic death of aunt
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dani Alves, Neymar, Max Gradel, Alban Lafont, Adrien Rabiot, Christopher Jullien, Edinson Cavani, Alphonse Areola, Angel di Maria, Andy Delort, Kelvin Amian, Marco Verratti, Javier Pastore, Layvin Kurzawa, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Report: Paris Saint-Germain reach £183m Kylian Mbappe agreement
 Neymar pictured in PSG gear
Result: Neymar inspires Paris Saint-Germain to thumping win over Toulouse
 Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Dani Alves 'to miss Toulouse match' following tragic death of aunt
Chelsea ready to move for Krychowiak?Emery: 'Neymar can become world's best'Report: PSG not considering Draxler saleSpurs 'in advanced talks for Juan Foyth'Asensio in line for new Real deal?
Juventus complete deal for MatuidiMarco Asensio: 'I'd reject PSG move'Mark Hughes: "Jese is an elite player"Report: Arsenal ready to make Draxler moveNeymar hires UFC star as personal bodyguard
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More Toulouse News
Neymar pictured in PSG gear
Result: Neymar inspires Paris Saint-Germain to thumping win over Toulouse
 Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Dani Alves 'to miss Toulouse match' following tragic death of aunt
 Bournemouth's Max Gradel during a friendly fixture against Valencia on August 3, 2016
Report: Bournemouth midfielder Max Gradel close to Toulouse loan move
Cherries reject Toulouse bid for Gradel?Max Gradel set for France move?Boro complete Braithwaite signingArsenal 'maintain interest in Alban Lafont'Brighton, Bournemouth keen on Braithwaite?
Arsenal flop to sign for Toulouse?Toulouse: 'No contact for Issa Diop'West Ham consider Braithwaite move?Saints 'identify Van Dijk replacement'Toulouse terminate Odsonne Edouard loan
> Toulouse Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Paris Saint-GermainPSG330011299
2AS MonacoMonaco33008359
3Saint-EtienneSt Etienne33005059
4Lyon32109457
5Marseille32105147
6Bordeaux31207525
7Angers31205325
8Troyes31113304
9Montpellier HSCMontpellier31112204
10StrasbourgStrasbourg311145-14
11Nice31023303
12Caen31022203
13Lille310235-23
14GuingampGuingamp310236-33
15NantesNantes310214-33
16Toulouse310259-43
17Rennes302145-12
18Dijon301239-61
19Metz300316-50
20AmiensAmiens300307-70
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 