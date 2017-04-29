Apr 29, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadi Cornellà-El Prat
Espanyol
0-3
Barcelona

Moreno (14'), Martin (58'), Fuego (68')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Suarez (50', 87'), Rakitic (76')

Luis Suarez: 'Goal drought not an issue'

Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona forward Luis Suarez insists that he was not concerned with his goal drought entering Saturday night's Catalan derby away to Espanyol.
European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 18:00 UK

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has insisted that he was not concerned about his goal drought entering Saturday night's Catalan derby away to Espanyol in La Liga.

Suarez entered the league match off the back of a run of six games without a goal, but the Uruguay international netted a brace in the 3-0 win over Espanyol to send Barcelona back to the top of the table.

The former Liverpool striker has said that while he was "happy" to return to the scoresheet, he is never overly concerned when he does not find the back of the net.

"Of course I'm happy for these two goals for what they mean, but I want to make it clear that I wasn't obsessed at all about not scoring in the last few games," Suarez told reporters.

"That's football. The important thing is to help the team, no matter who scores the goals. The game wasn't easy. Espanyol did very well defensively in their first half, but we played at all times with huge intensity, desire and ambition.

"We took advantage of the opportunity to get ahead on the scoreboard and that, of course, gave us a lot of calmness. From there, we controlled the game very well and were able to kill it off at the end."

Suarez has now scored 26 times in 32 La Liga fixtures for Barcelona during the 2016-17 campaign, in addition to providing 12 assists.

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona - as it happened
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Result: Barcelona return to top of La Liga following win at Espanyol
