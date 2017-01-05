Ronald Koeman insists that he is focused on his current project at Everton and is not thinking about talk linking him with the Barcelona job.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has played down talk that he could be on his way to Barcelona at the end of the season and claimed that the ongoing speculation is "not important at the moment".

The Dutchman was linked with the Camp Nou hot seat earlier this week as questions continue to be asked of current manager Luis Enrique's long-term future in Catalonia.

Koeman has strong links with Barcelona due to six years at the club as a player and a further two in a coaching capacity under Louis van Gaal from 1998 to 2002.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Everton's FA Cup third-round tie with Leicester City this coming weekend, the 53-year-old attempted to brush aside the rumours.

"That is not important at the moment," he said. "My name is always linked with Barcelona. I'm not in Barcelona, I'm in Everton. The reason I signed is because of the project we have here.

"We need time, but we want to grow on and off the pitch. That's the reason why I signed a contract with Everton. It's about the project."

Koeman, who has won eight of his 20 Premier League games in charge of the Toffees, kicked off his January spending on Thursday afternoon by bringing in Ademola Lookman from Charlton Athletic.