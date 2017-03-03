Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli refuses to comment on suggestions that he could replace Luis Enrique as head coach of Barcelona.

Earlier this week, Enrique revealed that he would be stepping down as Barcelona boss this summer, and Samapoli's work at Sevilla has led to claims that the Argentinean is the board's number one choice at Camp Nou.

The 56-year-old, however, has claimed that he has "no idea of what is being said" in relation to the reports, which have gathered pace over the last couple of days.

"The Barcelona job? That question has no answer because it doesn't exist. I have no idea what is being said, at this stage of the season to speak of candidates doesn't make sense" Sampaoli told reporters. "I am connected with this sporting project at Sevilla to death."

Sampaoli replaced Unai Emery as head coach of Sevilla last summer and has led the Europa League winners to within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona at this stage of the campaign.