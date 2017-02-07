Denis Suarez replaces the suspended Neymar in the Barcelona side for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final with Atletico Madrid.

Denis Suarez has replaced the suspended Neymar in the Barcelona side for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final with Atletico Madrid this evening.

Barca welcome Diego Simeone's side to the Camp Nou boasting a 2-1 lead from the first leg, and Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez - who got the goals at the Vicente Calderon - make up the attacking trio.

Neymar's absence is one of two changes made by Luis Enrique from the first leg, with Arda Turan also coming in in place of Javier Mascherano, who must make do with a place on the bench alongside the likes of Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta.

Gerard Pique was forced off during Barca's comfortable win over Athletic Bilbao at the weekend, but has recover in time to start alongside Samuel Umtiti at the heart of the defence once again.

Atletico, meanwhile, make just one change from their weekend win over Leganes as Yannick Carrasco returns to the team in place of suspended captain Gabi.

Fernando Torres, who scored both goals at the weekend, is rewarded with another start alongside Antoine Griezmann, whose second-half strike in the first leg gives Atletico hope of turning this tie around.

Barcelona: Cillessen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Gomes, Turan; Messi, L Suarez, D Suarez

Subs: Masip, Busquets, Iniesta, Mascherano, Alcacer, Digne, Vidal

Atletico Madrid: Moya; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Luis; Koke, Saul, Gaitan, Carrasco; Griezmann, Torres

Subs: Correa, Vrsaljko, Hernandez, Gameiro, Partey, Moreira, Moreno

