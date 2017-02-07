Luis Enrique 's charges hold a 2-1 lead over Atleti following the first leg, as Barca aim to make it into the final for the fourth consecutive season.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage as Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash.

8 min Those two chances perhaps sum up how this game is likely to pan out - Atleti need to go for this, while Barca will be happy to sit and wait to make their move on the break.

6 min CHANCE! Barca lose possession from the corner far too tamely and the ball is worked out wide to Carrasco, who beats his man with a neat cut-back inside the box, before flashing his shot straight into the palms of a thankful Cillessen. Game on!

5 min SHOT! Warning signs now from the home side... Turan does brilliantly to thread a ball into the path of Suarez, who turns inside and flashes a shot down towards the near post, where Moya produces a standout reaction save.

3 min As expected, the visitors have begun like a house on fire - lots of high pressing and intense work in the Barca half. Griezmann is able to win a cheap free kick off Gomes, but the cross into the box is easily cleared by Umtiti inside the area.

2 min Madrid have warmed to the opening exchanges nicely and they almost come up trumps when the ball falls kindly in the box to Griezmann, who sees his snap-shot thunder back off Pique before reaching Cillessen.

1 min KICKOFF! Atletico get things moving in the first half, kicking from right to left in their red and white strip, while Barca feature in their typical claret and blue.

8.00pm The players are now emerging from the tunnel to rapturous noise from the crowd, this certainly promises to be an enthralling contest.

7.57pm We're just a few minutes away from kickoff now and the Camp Nou is bubbling nicely...

7.53pm Simeone has been clear on what his side needs to do to achieve progression tonight. Here's what he recently told reporters in the run-up to the game: "The only result that would satisfy me is to reach the final. We need to play with the same high intensity we have shown at certain times of the season. The reality is that we are facing a very strong team when playing at home. The best in the world, probably. They will be ready for our high pressing and prepared to hit us on the counter-attack."

7.50pm We've got 10 minutes to go until kickoff here and it is time for me to make a prediction. Barcelona are missing a few key men, but those two goals from the first leg will likely prove vital. Atleti will need to come at the hosts at some point during the contest and Barca will be aiming to make them pay on the counter. I'm backing the Catalan club to take this game 2-1 and progress with a 4-2 aggregate victory...

7.44pm Barcelona has had a fair bit of rain today, but things appear to have cleared up just in time for this fixture. The players are looking at temperatures of around 14 degrees.

7.40pm Enrique has been focused on this fixture for a while having rested players at the weekend, and he clearly wants to make it four finals in a row for the club. Here's what he told reporters recently, according to Sky Sports News: "My players are experts in big games. The Copa del Rey is a very good competition for Barca and we are excited to reach the final once again."

7.38pm Let's not forget either that this stadium has been a real thorn in the side of Atleti - they have not managed a win here in 11 years. That said, the last time Madrid did achieve victory here in 2006 Torres was able to bag a memorable brace.

7.33pm Recent statistics do not do any favours to Madrid either. If you were to take any of Barca's last sixteen results at home to Atletico across all competitions, they would do enough in every one of those games to reach the final in May.

7.29pm With the score currently sitting a 2-1 in favour of Barca (who also have two away goals), Atleti will know that they need to win here and score at least two goals in the process in order to gain progression into the final. That surely means we'll get to see an open Atleti side, which could conceivably play into the hosts' hands too. Simeone clearly has a difficult task on his hand - does he go for goals early, or sit tight and wait to make a push later on in the game?

7.26pm What makes this spectacle even more intriguing is that the other semi-final sees Alaves and Celta Vigo go head-to-head tomorrow, potentially making the winner of this tie strong favourites to take home the trophy - something that will particularly interest Simeone as he looks for ways to galvanise his side after a season that has teetered on being considered average when compared to their league finishes in recent years.

7.24pm The inclusion of Torres this evening should be an interesting ploy from Simeone. The Spanish forward seemed to change the game entirely when he was introduced during the first leg and he has since backed that up by scoring twice in the club's 2-0 win over Leganes at the weekend. Atleti's selection this evening suggests one thing: they are looking for goals.

7.21pm That victory almost came at a huge cost when Gerard Pique limped off injured, but he is straight back into the starting XI here much to the probable delight of all Barcelona fans.

7.20pm Over the weekend Barca notched an impressive 3–0 La Liga triumph over Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in a game that saw them reach a total of 25 goals in their last nine matches, having conceded just six along the way.

7.17pm Some sections of the press were beginning to ask some serious questions about Barcelona's concentration at the end of 2016, but they seem to have responded by turning in some clinical showings of late. Enrique's men are now undefeated since 5 January having put together seven wins and two draws across a schedule of La Liga and Copa fixtures.

7.13pm As for the visiting side, Diego Simeone has opted to bring Torres into his starting XI and he will work alongside Griezmann in what looks to be a conventional four-four-two system. Yannick Carrasco has been given he nod too and he will aim to make an impact from out wide, while Kevin Gameiro has had to settle for a place on the bench.

7.11pm ATLETICO MADRID SUBSTITUTES: Correa, Vrsaljko, Hernandez, Gameiro, Partey, Moreira, Moreno

7.10pm ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI: Moya; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Luis; Koke, Saul, Gaitan, Carrasco; Griezmann, Torres

7.09pm BARCELONA SUBSTITUTES: Masip, Busquets, Iniesta, Mascherano, Alcacer, Digne, Vidal

7.09pm BARCELONA STARTING XI: Cillessen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Gomes, Turan; Messi, L Suarez, D Suarez

7.09pm Time for some team news now...

7.08pm We're expecting both sides to be at relative full strength here, although Neymar is already missing through an accumulation of yellow cards. Barcelona could hand recalls to both Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta at some point tonight, but whether or not Enrique will take that risk remains to be seen at the moment. As for the visitors, Atleti are without the suspended Gabi , while Fernando Torres will be aiming to earn a starting place following his important showing off the bench in the first leg.

7.05pm If Enrique and company were to secure victory in the final, Barcelona would become the first team in over half a century to lift the trophy three times in a row.

7.03pm Barcelona will fancy themselves as favourites here, though, especially given Madrid's indifferent season. Should Barca make it through tonight, they will have featured in the Copa final for a fourth time in succession.

7.01pm Enrique's men hold the upper hand in this contest following a 2-1 victory in the first leg away at the Vicente Calderon, following two sensational solo efforts from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi . Madrid did manage to give themselves a lifeline through Antoine Griezmann 's second-half effort and they will be hoping they can overturn the deficit to move into the finals away from home.