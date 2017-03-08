Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says that his team can pull off "a miracle" and overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has insisted that his team can pull off "a miracle" and overcome Paris Saint-Germain to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Barcelona will enter the second leg of their last-16 clash with the French champions trailing 4-0 from the first leg in Paris last month.

No team has ever overturned a 4-0 first-leg defeat in a Champions League knockout tie, but Rakitic has insisted that his team will "leave everything on the pitch" as they look for a remarkable turnaround.

"We'll see what happens, we're grateful to the fans, we'll leave everything on the pitch from the first to the last minute, we'll try and hopefully we can work a miracle," Rakitic told reporters.

"We've confided in the coach since day one and not much has changed. It's good to have peace around the coach and club, but we believe in ourselves 100%."

Barcelona will enter Wednesday's clash with PSG off the back of a 5-0 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga at the weekend.