Mar 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
5-0
Celta Vigo
Messi (24', 64'), Neymar (40'), Rakitic (57'), Umtiti (61')
Busquets (20')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Cabral (36'), Radoja (38'), Gomez (49')

Result: Barcelona thump Celta Vigo to return to summit

Lionel Messi scores twice as Barcelona return to the top of La Liga courtesy of a 5-0 win over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 21:42 UK

Barcelona have returned to the top of La Liga after recording a 5-0 win over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Saturday night.

First-half goals from Lionel Messi and Neymar sent the Spanish champions on their way, before Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and second for Messi made it a miserable night for the visitors.

The result has seen Luis Enrique's side move two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the division, although Los Blancos now once again have a game in hand, which is against Celta.

Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016© SilverHub

Barcelona boss Enrique made two changes to the team that started Wednesday's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon, with Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique replacing Javier Mascherano and Denis Suarez. Rafinha, meanwhile, was preferred to Andres Iniesta in central midfield.

As for Celta, Andreu Fontas missed out through suspension, while Pione Sisto dropped to the bench as Theo Bongonda was brought in alongside John Guidetti and Iago Aspas in the final third. Sergio Alvarez also replaced Ruben Blanco between the sticks as Berizzo shuffled his pack.

It took until the 14th minute for either side to register a shot on target, and that came from Barcelona after Neymar and Messi exchanged little touches in the final third, but the latter's powerful attempt was kept out by Alvarez. Neymar then had a half-chance of his own after driving into the Celta box, only to chip wide of the far post.

Five minutes later, Luis Suarez and Messi were both allowed the freedom of the Celta box, but both attackers hit the post within the space of 10 seconds as Celta survived another dangerous moment.

The visitors then had a half-chance of their own in the 22nd minute when Umtiti's loose clearance fell to Facundo Roncaglia inside the Barcelona box, but the midfielder could only fire wide of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's post.

The open nature of the contest meant that a goal was bound to arrive and it was Barcelona that made the breakthrough in the 24th minute when Messi dribbled to the edge of the Celta box before curling a brilliant effort into the bottom corner.

The Catalan giants continued to press forward as they searched for a second goal, and Rafinha should have done better from inside the Celta box 10 minutes before the break, with the Brazilian firing a weak shot straight at Alvarez as Celta struggled to contain the Spanish champions.

Barcelona had their second five minutes before the interval, however, when Messi threaded a wonderful pass into Neymar and the Brazilian chipped the onrushing Alvarez to double the home side's advantage with a classy finish.

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016© SilverHub

Roberto had a glorious chance to send Barcelona 3-0 ahead early in the second period after breaking into the Celta box, but Alvarez was out to make a smart save, before Neymar curled the ball wide of the post moments later.

Celta boss Eduardo Berizzo wasted no time in making a second-half change, and it was Denmark international Sisto that was called to replace Bongonda, who struggled to make an impact in the final third of the field.

Barcelona were full of confidence, however, and scored their third of the night just before the hour when Rakitic swept home after Rafinha had driven into the Celta box, creating space for the Croatian international.

Three then became four in the 61st minute when Umtiti converted a low Messi cross to register his first goal for the Catalan giants and leave Celta facing the possibility of more punishment in the final 30 minutes.

Indeed, another Barcelona goal was to arrive three minutes later and it was Messi with his second as the Argentine drove down the right before cutting inside and wrong-footing Alvarez with a clever finish.

Iniesta and Denis Suarez were both introduced for the final 20 minutes as Sergio Busquets and Neymar were rested, but that did not interrupt the flow of traffic as Barcelona searched for more goals on home soil. Messi had a super chance to complete his hat-trick 15 minutes from time, but the Argentine looked for a pass into Luis Suarez rather than releasing a shot and Celta managed to clear their lines.

Aspas had a couple of half-chances for Celta in the final 10 minutes, but the former Liverpool attacker could not get his name on the scoresheet as Barcelona kept a much-needed clean sheet.

Next up for Barcelona is the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, with the Spanish champions needing to overturn a 4-0 defeat from the first leg to progress. Enrique's side will then return to La Liga action with a trip to Deportivo La Coruna next weekend.

As for Celta, Berizzo's side will host Krasnodar in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League contest on Thursday night, before returning to league action at home to Villarreal next weekend.

Celta Vigo's Argentinian coach Eduardo Berizzo (L) gestures during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on September 23, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona26186276215560
2Real Madrid25185267264159
3Sevilla25174449292055
4Real Sociedad2615384236648
5Atletico MadridAtletico25137545222346
6Villarreal26129538191945
7EibarEibar2611694237539
8Athletic Bilbao2511593130138
9Espanyol269983535036
10Celta Vigo25105103944-535
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2576122741-1427
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2666142140-1924
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2448122740-1320
18Granada2647152454-3019
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
> Full Version
