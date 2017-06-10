Liam Boyce and Josh Magennis lead the Northern Irish attack in Azerbaijan.

The duo have been drafted in up top to replace the injured Jamie Ward and Conor Washington.

Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has made three changes from the side which beat Norway last time out, the third being the inclusion of West Bromwich Albion defender Gareth McAuley, who starts after recovering from injury.

Hosts Azerbaijan have handed a debut to Brazilian-born midfielder Richard Almeida, while influential defender Rashad Sadygov is back in the fold after missing the reverse fixture in Belfast through injury.

Kamran Aghayev of Portuguese outfit Boavista starts in goal with his club teammate Emin Makhmudov named among the substitutes.

Azerbaijan: Aghayev, Medvedev, Huseynov, Sadiqov, Pashaev, Huseynov, Garayev, Almeida de Oliveira, Ismayilov, Sheydaev, Nazarov

Subs: Mirzabekov, Oglu Abdullayev, Pascual Israfilov, Alasgarov, Gurbanov, Nazirov, Abisov, Makhmudov, Ramazanov, Amirguliyev, Quliyev, Agayev

Northern Ireland: McGovern, McLaughlin, Hughes, McAuley, Evans, Dallas, Brunt, Norwood, Davis, Boyce, Magennis

Subs: Ferguson, Flanagan, McGinn, Lafferty, Mannus, Lafferty, Paton, Lund, McCartan, Hodson, Thompson, Carroll

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.