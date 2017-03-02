Fernando Torres is said to be conscious after being stretchered off the pitch late on in Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna following a head injury.

Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna has been overshadowed by a late incident that saw Fernando Torres stretchered off the field due to a head injury.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker was left down on the pitch and in need of urgent medical attention after taking a blow to the head late in the match, leading to a lengthy period of stoppage time at the Estadio Riazor.

Torres appeared to be unconscious on the turf and, according to initial reports, was saved from swallowing his tongue by his quick-thinking teammates.

Atletico later announced that the 32-year-old regained consciousness in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, where he will undergo further checks.

Torres has seven goals in 30 appearances for Atleti this term and could be offered another new deal at the end of the season.