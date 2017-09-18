Conor Coady admits that having Diogo Jota on loan from Atletico Madrid for the season is a "real advantage" for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Championship outfit pulled off a coup by landing the 20-year-old on loan from Atletico Madrid for the 2017-18 campaign, a season on from his proficient spell at Porto.

Coady admits that Wolves are fortunate to have a player of Jota's quality on their books, having seen the Portugal Under-21s international play a direct part in six goals from eight league starts.

"He's a game-changer," the Express & Star quotes him as saying. "We're very lucky to have him at this football club, as well as a few others as well by the way. He's playing extremely well. He can score goals as you can see the last few games now. He's a real advantage to have.

"We're lucky to have players like him in the team at the minute and we need to take advantage of it as much as possible. He's a quiet lad. He keeps himself to himself, he has a chat with a few of the boys but the way he plays is fantastic.

"When you've got the calibre of the players we've got we have a great chance of scoring. The two goals were fantastic and the forward lads are a pleasure to watch at the minute."

Wolves have started the season with five wins and two draws from their first eight games, leaving them second in the Championship standings.