Conor Coady: Wolverhampton Wanderers "very lucky" to have Diogo Jota

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
© Getty Images
Conor Coady admits that having Diogo Jota on loan from Atletico Madrid for the season is a "real advantage" for Wolverhampton Wanderers.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 18:10 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady has heaped praise on "game-changer" Diogo Jota following his impressive start to life at Molineux.

The Championship outfit pulled off a coup by landing the 20-year-old on loan from Atletico Madrid for the 2017-18 campaign, a season on from his proficient spell at Porto.

Coady admits that Wolves are fortunate to have a player of Jota's quality on their books, having seen the Portugal Under-21s international play a direct part in six goals from eight league starts.

"He's a game-changer," the Express & Star quotes him as saying. "We're very lucky to have him at this football club, as well as a few others as well by the way. He's playing extremely well. He can score goals as you can see the last few games now. He's a real advantage to have.

"We're lucky to have players like him in the team at the minute and we need to take advantage of it as much as possible. He's a quiet lad. He keeps himself to himself, he has a chat with a few of the boys but the way he plays is fantastic.

"When you've got the calibre of the players we've got we have a great chance of scoring. The two goals were fantastic and the forward lads are a pleasure to watch at the minute."

Wolves have started the season with five wins and two draws from their first eight games, leaving them second in the Championship standings.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Jota: 'Wolves are an exciting side'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Conor Coady, Diogo Jota, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Report: Atletico Madrid make final offer for Diego Costa
 Roma's Radja Nainggolan in action against Juventus on May 14, 2017
Manchester United 'monitoring Radja Nainggolan, Saul Niguez'
 A general view of Goodison Park at night
Everton 'interested in Liverpool FC winger'
Coady: Wolves "very lucky" to have JotaFalcao 'to plead guilty to tax fraud'Result: Atleti off to winning start at new homeTeam News: Griezmann starts at new Atleti stadiumAtleti chief: 'Diego Costa deal not close'
Atletico 'make breakthrough' in Costa dealDiego Costa 'set for Saudi Arabia loan'Result: Roma, Atletico ends all squareZola: Costa a "big loss" for ChelseaCosta to agree Atletico deal this week?
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Conor Coady: Wolverhampton Wanderers "very lucky" to have Diogo Jota
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Helder Costa "getting closer" to Wolverhampton Wanderers return
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Nuno Espirito Santo: "We deserved to win"
Jota: 'Wolves are an exciting side'Marshall not complacent despite good startJota: 'Wolves must be more clinical'Nuno: 'Wolves must improve'Team News: Marshall, Batth back for Wolves
Wolves boss Nuno eyes promotionNuno hints at full use of Wolves squadMajstorovic in line for Wolves role?Shi: 'Wolves are exceeding expectations'Shi: 'Signing a striker wasn't a priority'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona44001111012
2Sevilla431061510
3Real Sociedad430111749
4Real Madrid42209458
5Atletico MadridAtletico42208358
6Athletic Bilbao42113127
7Villarreal42026516
8Levante41305416
9Valencia41304316
10Leganes42023306
11Las PalmasLas Palmas420257-26
12Real Betis420257-26
13EibarEibar420224-26
14Getafe411234-14
15GironaGirona411235-24
16Celta Vigo310245-13
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo4013511-61
18Espanyol301217-61
19Malaga400416-50
20AlavesAlaves400407-70
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 