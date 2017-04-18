Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that his side have moved on from the controversial penalty decision that cost them in the first leg against Atletico.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has insisted that his side have moved on from the controversial penalty decision that saw them lose 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid last week.

Referee Jonas Eriksson pointed to the spot despite Marc Albrighton's foul taking place outside the area, and Antoine Griezmann duly tucked the penalty away to give his side a narrow advantage heading into tonight's second leg at the King Power Stadium.

The visit of Atletico marks seven years to the day since Leicester won the League One title and, with just 90 minutes potentially separating them from a place in the last four of the Champions League now, Shakespeare acknowledged that it has been a meteoric rise for the Foxes.

"The focus just has to be on that game, you can look ahead and look back but you have to focus on the here and now," he told reporters.

"Where the club has come from is remarkable and if you had said last year 'you'd win the Premier League and this year be in the quarter-finals and with a chance to be in the semi-finals' everyone would have been pinching themselves.

"[The penalty decision] is not gnawing away, the referee gave his decision and the last thing the club and players need is me harping on about it. We have to get on with it. The referee made his decision - although it's there for everyone to see it's the wrong one. We have to make sure we're ready and focused for the game."

Two of Leicester's previous three European campaigns have come to an end at the hands of Atletico Madrid.