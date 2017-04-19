A report claims that Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde, who has been linked with Barcelona, will stand down as head coach of the Basque club this summer.

The 53-year-old returned for a second spell as head coach of the Basque outfit in 2013, and the Spaniard has been widely lauded for his work at San Mames.

Valverde's current deal will expire at the end of the season, however, and according to AS, the experienced manager will seek pastures new once the 2016-17 campaign has officially ended.

The former striker has been strongly linked with the Barcelona managerial position over the last week, which will become vacant when Luis Enrique stands down this summer.

Valverde represented Barcelona as a player between 1988 and 1990 before moving to Bilbao, where he spent six years.