Aston Villa

Steve Bruce: 'We need to go on a huge run'

Steve Bruce gives instructions during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce acknowledges that the club need to "put something of a huge run together" in order to bridge the gap to the Championship playoffs.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has admitted that his side will need to "put something of a huge run together" if they are to bounce back to the Premier League this season.

The Midlands side are without a win in their last six league games and their most recent outing, a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday night, left them 13 points off the playoff places.

With just 17 games of the season remaining, Bruce thinks that the challenge of making the top six may now be too tough an ask.

"We will never ever give up. We can't. But we've got to be realistic," he told the club's website. "We've got to put something of a huge run together.

"It's up to me now to try and get a bit of stability into the team. We've made something like 40 changes in two transfer windows, it's huge. So we've got the makings of a very decent team I think.

"We've got two at the top (Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion) who are a threat to anybody in this division.

"We've got to be defensively better though. If you look at 29 games, I think it's six clean sheets. We need to be defensively better and give them the platform and this weekend we nearly got there."

Villa have only spent 23 seasons out of the top flight of English football since the league was formed in 1888.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich29144114840846
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2867152433-925
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version