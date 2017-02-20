Steve Bruce: 'My job is safe'

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce claims to have the full backing of club owner Dr. Tony Xia.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has claimed that owner Dr. Tony Xia has assured him that his job is safe.

The former Hull City manager took over at Villa Park in October and, after a strong start to his time in the hotseat, the club find themselves in the middle of a poor run that has seen them lose six of their last seven Championship games.

As a result, the Villans are now 17th in the table and 22 points off the playoffs, meaning that the Midlands outfit will spend at least two seasons outside the top tier of English football.

"[Xia] has messaged me his support," Bruce told The Telegraph. "I think he is desperate for me to turn it round. He understands. What we don't understand is the run we are on.

"But I will turn it around. I need time and, of course, I need a few ­results. But six weeks ago I'm the saviour and now it's off with his head. That's how it is these days."

Next up for Villa is a tough trip to Championship leaders Newcastle United this evening.