General view of Villa Park

Aston Villa

Steve Bruce: 'My job is safe'

Steve Bruce gives instructions during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce claims to have the full backing of club owner Dr. Tony Xia.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:08 UK

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has claimed that owner Dr. Tony Xia has assured him that his job is safe.

The former Hull City manager took over at Villa Park in October and, after a strong start to his time in the hotseat, the club find themselves in the middle of a poor run that has seen them lose six of their last seven Championship games.

As a result, the Villans are now 17th in the table and 22 points off the playoffs, meaning that the Midlands outfit will spend at least two seasons outside the top tier of English football.

"[Xia] has messaged me his support," Bruce told The Telegraph. "I think he is desperate for me to turn it round. He understands. What we don't understand is the run we are on.

"But I will turn it around. I need time and, of course, I need a few ­results. But six weeks ago I'm the saviour and now it's off with his head. That's how it is these days."

Next up for Villa is a tough trip to Championship leaders Newcastle United this evening.

Steve Bruce gives instructions during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Steve Bruce: 'We need to go on a huge run'
>
View our homepages for Steve Bruce, Tony Xia, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Steve Bruce gives instructions during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
Steve Bruce: 'My job is safe'
 Libor Kozak of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Libor Kozak ruled out for season
 Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Steve Bruce: 'Aston Villa showing signs of improvement'
Steve Bruce: 'We need to go on a huge run'Everton, Villa scouting Blackpool teen?Bruce: 'McCormack must apologise to teammates'McCormack glad to be away from VillaMcCormack explains Villa gate trouble
Ross McCormack makes Forest loan switchAston Villa complete Scott Hogan signingSwansea sign Jordan Ayew in swap dealVilla defender Toner loaned to BradfordForest increase offer for Villa's McCormack?
> Aston Villa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton32208454262868
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle31213760253566
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3119484235761
4Reading3218684741660
5Leeds UnitedLeeds331841145341158
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds32177841301158
7Norwich CityNorwich331561258471151
8Fulham311310852371549
9Barnsley33147125147449
10Preston North EndPreston331310104440449
11Derby CountyDerby31138103629747
12Cardiff CityCardiff33136144547-245
13Ipswich TownIpswich331011123441-741
14Birmingham CityBirmingham331010133448-1440
15Brentford31107144445-137
16Queens Park RangersQPR32107153445-1137
17Aston Villa31812113036-636
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest33106174658-1236
19Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3198143842-435
20Burton Albion3297163346-1334
21Bristol City3195174246-432
22Wigan AthleticWigan3279162938-930
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3178163649-1329
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3345243073-4317
> Full Version