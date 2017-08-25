Winger Robert Snodgrass says that it was an easy decision to join Aston Villa on loan after being made available by West Ham United.

Robert Snodgrass has said that he is "raring to go" after penning a season-long loan deal with Aston Villa.

Despite only signing for West Ham United in January, Snodgrass was made available for transfer after making just eight starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League.

The winger was not short of interest, but the Scottish international has insisted that he did not think twice about dropping into the Championship with Villa.

The 29-year-old told the club's official website: "I am delighted to join. I have had offers from other clubs but it was an easy decision to come here. You see the name Aston Villa with all its history, tradition, fanbase and it's a place you want to come to.

"Seeing it in the Championship doesn't look right. I want to be part of that journey back up to the Premier League. I am raring to go."

Snodgrass must wait until the start of September for his debut after not signing in time to feature at Bristol City on Friday night.