Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Villa Park
Aston Villa
0-1
IpswichIpswich Town
FT(HT: 0-0)
Huws (83')
Knudsen (76'), Diagouraga (79')

Steve Bruce: 'Aston Villa showing signs of improvement'

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Steve Bruce remains confident that Aston Villa will soon turn their results around after losing to Ipswich Town on Saturday to make it seven league games without a win.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 21:48 UK

Steve Bruce has insisted that Aston Villa have 'shown signs that they are getting better', despite seeing his side fall to a 1-0 defeat at home to Ipswich Town.

The Villans' poor start to the calendar year continued, as they are now winless in seven Championship games and down to 16th place in the league standings.

Bruce acknowledges that Villa's results desperately needs improving, having looked outside contenders for a playoff spot just over a month ago, but remains confident that things will soon turn around.

"That's always going to be the challenge but it is a terrific club with a big huge reputation," he told reporters. "I keep saying this and we're in a difficult period at the moment.

"However, I've seen signs that we are getting better, but the results aren't there. It's time to batten down the hatches and face the flak, of course."

Villa, now 16 points off the top six, return to action in midweek with a home match against Barnsley.

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Your Comments
