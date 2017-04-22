New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea monitoring AS Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea are keeping tabs on AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe and sent scouts to watch him in action against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10:24 UK

Chelsea have entered the race to sign AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season for the French giants, scoring 22 goals and helping them to the top of the Ligue 1 table and to the Champions League semi-finals.

According to The Sun, the Blues dispatched scouts to watch Mbappe in his side's 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, in which he opened the scoring for Leonardo Jardim's charges.

Mbappe's goal at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday made him the first player in history to score in each of his first four Champions League knockout matches, further endearing him to potential suitors.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are just some of the other clubs said to be tracking Mbappe, who only signed his first professional contract a year ago.

AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Jardim: 'Monaco will keep attacking'
>
View our homepages for Kylian Mbappe, Leonardo Jardim, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid to face off in Champions League semi-finals
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Report: Chelsea monitoring AS Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe
 Ex Liverpool striker Ian Rush during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on October 5, 2013
Ian Rush: 'English clubs have deserved to struggle in Champions League'
Jardim: 'Monaco will keep attacking'Tuchel: 'Dortmund lacking at Monaco'Result: Monaco through to Champions League semis Mbappe sets Champions League recordDortmund kickoff delayed by police check
Team News: Reus gets nod to start in MonacoLive Commentary: Monaco 3-1 Dortmund - as it happenedSilva 'dreams of Spain, England move'Jardim expecting improved DortmundTuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco32245390276377
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG33245469234677
3Nice332110255272873
4Lyon321731265392654
5Marseille3414101048381052
6Bordeaux33141094739852
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne32111293529645
8GuingampGuingamp33128134044-444
9Rennes331013103137-643
10NantesNantes33119133147-1642
11Toulouse331011123435-141
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier33109144755-839
13Angers33116163243-1139
14Lille33107163141-1037
15Metz3399153364-3134
16Caen3396183356-2333
17Nancy3488182544-1932
18Lorient3394203764-2731
19Dijon33611164152-1129
20Bastia32610162646-2028
> Full Version
 