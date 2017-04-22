Chelsea are keeping tabs on AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe and sent scouts to watch him in action against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season for the French giants, scoring 22 goals and helping them to the top of the Ligue 1 table and to the Champions League semi-finals.

According to The Sun, the Blues dispatched scouts to watch Mbappe in his side's 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, in which he opened the scoring for Leonardo Jardim's charges.

Mbappe's goal at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday made him the first player in history to score in each of his first four Champions League knockout matches, further endearing him to potential suitors.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are just some of the other clubs said to be tracking Mbappe, who only signed his first professional contract a year ago.