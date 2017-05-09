May 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Attendance: 40,244
Juventus
2-1
MonacoAS Monaco
Mandzukic (33'), Alves (44')
Bonucci (74'), Mandzukic (91')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Mbappe (69')
Falcao (40'), Mendy (51')

Kylian Mbappe: 'AS Monaco proud of run to semi-finals'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe says that his team 'leave with their heads held high' after losing in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 15:29 UK

AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has said that his team can be proud of their efforts in reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Surprise package Monaco overcame the likes of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund to reach the semi-finals of the European Cup, but exited the competition on Tuesday night after a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Juventus.

Mbappe, however, has insisted that the Ligue 1 outfit, who currently top their domestic division ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, 'have no regrets' from their Champions League campaign.

"We came with our weapons, we wanted to make it difficult, but we only managed that in fits and starts," Mbappe told L'Equipe. "That is not enough. We again leave with our heads high.

"My goal is useless, it's anecdotal. But there aren't many regrets from this European campaign. By playing against the best we learned, I learned, and we will try to come back next year even better prepared."

Mbappe, 18, managed six goals in nine Champions League appearances for Monaco during their run to the semi-finals, while he also has 14 Ligue 1 goals to his name this season.

AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Jardim "proud" of AS Monaco players
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Juventus 2-1 Monaco (4-1 on agg) - as it happened
 Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring with a fag up his nose during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Result: Juventus ease into Champions League final with win over AS Monaco
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe: 'AS Monaco proud of run to semi-finals'
Jardim "proud" of AS Monaco playersFalcao: 'We weren't clinical enough'Preview: Juventus vs. AS MonacoMbappe 'not interested in Man Utd move'Mbappe: "Transfer rumours won't affect me"
Zidane plays down Mbappe speculationReport: Mbappe agrees Real Madrid moveMan City ready to spend £94m on Mbappe?Man United 'fail with £72m Mbappe bid'Result: Higuain puts Juve on brink of CL final
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco35275398296986
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG36265577265183
3Nice362211360312977
4Lyon362031372442863
5Marseille3616101055401558
6Bordeaux361512951411057
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne35121494032850
8NantesNantes36139143650-1448
9GuingampGuingamp36138154449-547
10Rennes361114113339-647
11Lille36127173743-643
12Toulouse361012143640-442
13Angers36117183649-1340
14Metz36119163870-3240
15Montpellier HSCMontpellier36109174761-1439
16Caen36106203563-2836
17Lorient36105214367-2435
18Dijon36712174458-1433
19Nancy3688202649-2332
20Bastia36710192754-2731
> Full Version
 