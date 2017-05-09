AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe says that his team 'leave with their heads held high' after losing in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has said that his team can be proud of their efforts in reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Surprise package Monaco overcame the likes of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund to reach the semi-finals of the European Cup, but exited the competition on Tuesday night after a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Juventus.

Mbappe, however, has insisted that the Ligue 1 outfit, who currently top their domestic division ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, 'have no regrets' from their Champions League campaign.

"We came with our weapons, we wanted to make it difficult, but we only managed that in fits and starts," Mbappe told L'Equipe. "That is not enough. We again leave with our heads high.

"My goal is useless, it's anecdotal. But there aren't many regrets from this European campaign. By playing against the best we learned, I learned, and we will try to come back next year even better prepared."

Mbappe, 18, managed six goals in nine Champions League appearances for Monaco during their run to the semi-finals, while he also has 14 Ligue 1 goals to his name this season.