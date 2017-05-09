May 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Attendance: 40,244
Juventus
2-1
MonacoAS Monaco
Mandzukic (33'), Alves (44')
Bonucci (74'), Mandzukic (91')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Mbappe (69')
Falcao (40'), Mendy (51')

Leonardo Jardim "proud" of AS Monaco players

AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
AS Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim pays tribute to his team for reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 15:15 UK

AS Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has paid tribute to his team for reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Monaco's journey in the competition was ended on Tuesday night when they suffered a 2-1 defeat in the second leg of their semi-final with Juventus, which saw the Italian champions win 4-1 on aggregate.

Jardim refused to criticise his players after failing to make the final, however, with the 42-year-old revealing that he was "proud" of their efforts in the European Cup.

"On one side was a team with a lot of experience and the other a lot of youth," Jardim told beIN Sports: "We are very happy to have been in this semi-final, I'm very proud of the players. We played today after we played on Saturday [against Nancy], and the players did their best.

"We could not have played for the draw. It is a result that makes us leave with our heads held high. We represented French football well. Now let's focus on the championship. Let's recover well, the players made a lot of effort here in Turin.

"We've had a great Champions League [season], we are proud of the players, it was the first experience at this level of many of them."

Monaco are currently top of Ligue 1 - three points clear of second-place and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain with a game in hand.

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao in action during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco35275398296986
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG36265577265183
3Nice362211360312977
4Lyon362031372442863
5Marseille3616101055401558
6Bordeaux361512951411057
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne35121494032850
8NantesNantes36139143650-1448
9GuingampGuingamp36138154449-547
10Rennes361114113339-647
11Lille36127173743-643
12Toulouse361012143640-442
13Angers36117183649-1340
14Metz36119163870-3240
15Montpellier HSCMontpellier36109174761-1439
16Caen36106203563-2836
17Lorient36105214367-2435
18Dijon36712174458-1433
19Nancy3688202649-2332
20Bastia36710192754-2731
> Full Version
 