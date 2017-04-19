AS Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim vows not to change his side's attacking football style after they beat Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The Ligue 1 leaders beat Thomas Tuchel's side 3-1 in the quarter-final second leg to secure a 6-3 aggregate win as they scored at least three goals for the fifth consecutive time in the tournament.

"It could have been 5-3 or 6-3 because both teams missed several chances," Jardim is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "We knew that they give a lot of space and we took advantage from it. Now, regardless of who we will take on next, we will be facing a very experienced team.

"We played a very solid game, we were in control but we showed ambition. We were always looking for the extra goal, that is the way we play, it is in our DNA. Our rivals will want to draw us [on Friday] but our ambition is to enjoy it and play with our attacking qualities like we always do."

Monaco, whose next fixture is Sunday's league encounter with Lyon, are in the final four of the Champions League alongside Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus.