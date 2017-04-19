Apr 19, 2017 at 7.50pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
3-1
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Mbappe (3'), Falcao (17'), Germain (82')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Reus (48')

Leonardo Jardim: 'AS Monaco will not deviate from attacking style'

AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
AS Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim vows not to change his side's attacking football style after they beat Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League semi-finals.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 11:36 UK

AS Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim has vowed not to change his side's attacking football style after beating Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The Ligue 1 leaders beat Thomas Tuchel's side 3-1 in the quarter-final second leg to secure a 6-3 aggregate win as they scored at least three goals for the fifth consecutive time in the tournament.

"It could have been 5-3 or 6-3 because both teams missed several chances," Jardim is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "We knew that they give a lot of space and we took advantage from it. Now, regardless of who we will take on next, we will be facing a very experienced team.

"We played a very solid game, we were in control but we showed ambition. We were always looking for the extra goal, that is the way we play, it is in our DNA. Our rivals will want to draw us [on Friday] but our ambition is to enjoy it and play with our attacking qualities like we always do."

Monaco, whose next fixture is Sunday's league encounter with Lyon, are in the final four of the Champions League alongside Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus.

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Your Comments
A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
Live Commentary: AS Monaco 3-1 Borussia Dortmund - as it happened
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Result: AS Monaco see off Borussia Dortmund to reach Champions League semi-finals
 Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund kickoff delayed by police check
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco32245390276377
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG33245469234677
3Nice332110255272873
4Lyon321731265392654
5Bordeaux33141094739852
6Marseille331491048381051
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne32111293529645
8GuingampGuingamp33128134044-444
9Rennes331013103137-643
10NantesNantes33119133147-1642
11Toulouse331011123435-141
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier33109144755-839
13Angers33116163243-1139
14Lille33107163141-1037
15Metz3399153364-3134
16Caen3396183356-2333
17Nancy3387182544-1931
18Lorient3394203764-2731
19Dijon33611164152-1129
20Bastia32610162646-2028
> Full Version
 