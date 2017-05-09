May 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
2-1
MonacoAS Monaco
Mandzukic (33'), Alves (44')
Bonucci (74'), Mandzukic (91')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Mbappe (69')
Falcao (40'), Mendy (51')

Radamel Falcao: 'We weren't clinical enough against Juventus'

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao in action during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Monaco striker Radamel Falcao admits that his side were not clinical enough over the two legs of their Champions League semi-final with Juventus.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 22:12 UK

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao has admitted that his side were not clinical enough over the two legs of their Champions League semi-final with Juventus.

Monaco's free-scoring attack was largely nullified by Juventus's defence as the Old Lady won 4-1 on aggregate to book their place in their ninth European Cup final.

Leonardo Jardim's side have been the surprise packages of the tournament, though, and with a number of exciting young players in their ranks Falcao is confident that they will improve next season.

"They played really well and took their chances. We weren't clinical enough when we had opportunities," he told UEFA's official website.

"We fought hard all season for Monaco and for French football and we hope we'll be better next season."

Monaco must now turn their attention back to domestic matters, where they are on the brink of clinching a first Ligue 1 title since 2000.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
FIFA 'to investigate Pogba transfer'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Radamel Falcao, Leonardo Jardim, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Juventus 2-1 Monaco (4-1 on agg) - as it happened
 Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring with a fag up his nose during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Result: Juventus ease into Champions League final with win over Monaco
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
Falcao: 'We weren't clinical enough'Preview: Juventus vs. AS MonacoMbappe: "Transfer rumours won't affect me"Zidane plays down Mbappe speculationReport: Mbappe agrees Real Madrid move
Man City ready to spend £94m on Mbappe?Man United 'fail with £72m Mbappe bid'Result: Higuain puts Juve on brink of CL finalTeam News: Marchisio handed start for JuventusLive Commentary: Monaco 0-2 Juventus - as it happened
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Juventus 2-1 Monaco (4-1 on agg) - as it happened
 Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring with a fag up his nose during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Result: Juventus ease into Champions League final with win over Monaco
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
FIFA 'to investigate Paul Pogba transfer'
Falcao: 'We weren't clinical enough'Preview: Juventus vs. AS MonacoBenatia cuts interview short after 'racist insult'Juve left-back Sandro on Man City radar?Higuain "very happy" with Juve brace
Result: Higuain puts Juve on brink of CL finalTeam News: Marchisio handed start for JuventusLive Commentary: Monaco 0-2 Juventus - as it happenedMan City 'not giving up on Kingsley Coman'Radamel Falcao: 'Anything is possible'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco35275398296986
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG36265577265183
3Nice362211360312977
4Lyon362031372442863
5Marseille3616101055401558
6Bordeaux361512951411057
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne35121494032850
8NantesNantes36139143650-1448
9GuingampGuingamp36138154449-547
10Rennes361114113339-647
11Lille36127173743-643
12Toulouse361012143640-442
13Angers36117183649-1340
14Metz36119163870-3240
15Montpellier HSCMontpellier36109174761-1439
16Caen36106203563-2836
17Lorient36105214367-2435
18Dijon36712174458-1433
19Nancy3688202649-2332
20Bastia36710192754-2731
> Full Version
 