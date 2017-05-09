Monaco striker Radamel Falcao admits that his side were not clinical enough over the two legs of their Champions League semi-final with Juventus.

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao has admitted that his side were not clinical enough over the two legs of their Champions League semi-final with Juventus.

Monaco's free-scoring attack was largely nullified by Juventus's defence as the Old Lady won 4-1 on aggregate to book their place in their ninth European Cup final.

Leonardo Jardim's side have been the surprise packages of the tournament, though, and with a number of exciting young players in their ranks Falcao is confident that they will improve next season.

"They played really well and took their chances. We weren't clinical enough when we had opportunities," he told UEFA's official website.

"We fought hard all season for Monaco and for French football and we hope we'll be better next season."

Monaco must now turn their attention back to domestic matters, where they are on the brink of clinching a first Ligue 1 title since 2000.