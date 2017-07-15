Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger leaves the door open for Jack Wilshere to force his way back into the starting lineup next season once recovering from his latest setback.

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he expects Jack Wilshere to remain at Arsenal beyond the end of the summer transfer window, challenging the midfielder to 'work hard and fight' for a starting spot.

The 25-year-old was sent out on loan to Bournemouth last term and had mixed success, leading to suggestions that he may be offloaded permanently in the coming weeks.

Wenger has left the door open for Wilshere to return to the fold once overcoming his latest injury problem, which he picked up at the tail end of 2016-17, but has warned the Englishman that he faces a battle to earn playing time.

"When he returns, he won't be far from practising with the team," The Sun quotes Wenger as saying. "He has to work hard to come back and fight for a place in the team. I think Jack will be with Arsenal next season, yes."

Wilshere, most recently linked with a move to Italian side Sampdoria, has made 159 appearances for Arsenal since breaking through the academy ranks nine years ago.