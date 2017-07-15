New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsene Wenger challenges Jack Wilshere to "fight" for first-team spot at Arsenal

Jack Wilshere looks deflated during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger leaves the door open for Jack Wilshere to force his way back into the starting lineup next season once recovering from his latest setback.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 16:43 UK

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he expects Jack Wilshere to remain at Arsenal beyond the end of the summer transfer window, challenging the midfielder to 'work hard and fight' for a starting spot.

The 25-year-old was sent out on loan to Bournemouth last term and had mixed success, leading to suggestions that he may be offloaded permanently in the coming weeks.

Wenger has left the door open for Wilshere to return to the fold once overcoming his latest injury problem, which he picked up at the tail end of 2016-17, but has warned the Englishman that he faces a battle to earn playing time.

"When he returns, he won't be far from practising with the team," The Sun quotes Wenger as saying. "He has to work hard to come back and fight for a place in the team. I think Jack will be with Arsenal next season, yes."

Wilshere, most recently linked with a move to Italian side Sampdoria, has made 159 appearances for Arsenal since breaking through the academy ranks nine years ago.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger expects Mbappe to stay at Monaco
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Jack Wilshere, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsene Wenger has "huge respect" for striker Olivier Giroud
 Jack Wilshere looks deflated during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Arsene Wenger challenges Jack Wilshere to "fight" for first-team spot at Arsenal
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsene Wenger expects Kylian Mbappe to stay at AS Monaco
Result: Arsenal ease to win over Western SydneyArsenal in Oxlade-Chamberlain, Matic swap?Live Commentary: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-3 Arsenal - as it happenedWenger reveals "positive" Sanchez talksMonaco 'set extortionate Lemar price'
Jack Wilshere 'to be fit for new season'Arsenal increase offer for Mbappe?Sampdoria 'contact Arsenal for Wilshere'Alex Iwobi: "I have a point to prove"West Ham end interest in Olivier Giroud?
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 