Arsene Wenger "very relaxed" over Ozil contract

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he is "very relaxed" about Mesut Ozil's contract situation with the club.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that he is "very relaxed" about Mesut Ozil's contract situation with the club.

The 28-year-old has 18 months remaining on his current deal and is said to be demanding a significant pay boost from his current weekly wages of £140,000 in order to commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

A report earlier this week claimed that Ozil is refusing to sign a new contract until Wenger pledges his own future to the club, but the Frenchman has denied that it is the "main part" of the player's thinking.

"I think he has been a bit misprinted," Wenger told reporters this morning. "He would like to know what happens of course on a managerial front.

"It is part of his decision but I don't think it's the main part of his decision. Hopefully we'll find a conclusion with him very quickly."

Asked if he was relaxed about the negotiations, he replied: "Very relaxed."

Ozil is in line to return to the Arsenal squad for Saturday's game at Swansea City, having been out through illness since Boxing Day.

