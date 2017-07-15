Jul 15, 2017 at 11am UK at ​Parramatta Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney
Western SydneyWestern Sydney Wanderers
1-3
Arsenal
Lustica (58')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Giroud (33'), Ramsey (37'), Elneny (45')

Arsene Wenger has "huge respect" for striker Olivier Giroud

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he has "a huge respect" for Olivier Giroud and hopes to see the French striker remain at the Emirates Stadium this summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 17:30 UK

Arsene Wenger has reiterated that he will do all he can to keep Olivier Giroud at Arsenal, amid ongoing speculation linking the striker with a move away from the club.

The France international admitted once again earlier this week that he "does not know" whether he will still be at the Emirates Stadium come the start of next season.

Giroud has grown frustrated by a lack of playing time in North London after starting just 11 times in the Premier League last term, with his prospects of more regular football next term not helped by the arrival of record signing Alexandre Lacazette.

After netting Arsenal's opener in the 3-1 friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday morning, tucking home after being picked out by Nacho Monreal, Wenger says that he has nothing but respect for the forward player.

"There's a lot of speculation but no matter how many times I say it, I have a huge respect for him, for the man he is and the way he loves our club," he told reporters in Sydney.

"Even with the speculation he is focused and he does his job. I always said I want him to stay. I was always consistent in that and that's where we are at the moment."

West Ham United, Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Marseille have all been linked with Giroud over the past few weeks.

Jack Wilshere looks deflated during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
