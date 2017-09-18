New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid players 'don't want Alexis Sanchez at Bernabeu'

Alexis Sanchez squats ahead of the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez is no longer on Real Madrid's transfer radar as the playing squad do not want the former Barcelona forward in their ranks, a report claims.
Monday, September 18, 2017

Real Madrid chiefs have reportedly been put off making an approach for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez as the playing squad have made clear that they do not want him.

The Chile international is understood to be on Los Blancos' radar ahead of next summer, when he will be available to join as a free agent.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, however, the 28-year-old is to be denied his so-called dream move to the Bernabeu because of his previous Barcelona links.

Sanchez, who spent three years at Camp Nou before joining Arsenal in 2014, was said to be holding out for a move to either Madrid or Manchester City.

It is claimed that Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos led the charge to convince Madrid officials to instead look elsewhere, with a new central attacker at the top of manager Zinedine Zidane's wishlist.

Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
