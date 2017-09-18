Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez is no longer on Real Madrid's transfer radar as the playing squad do not want the former Barcelona forward in their ranks, a report claims.

The Chile international is understood to be on Los Blancos' radar ahead of next summer, when he will be available to join as a free agent.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, however, the 28-year-old is to be denied his so-called dream move to the Bernabeu because of his previous Barcelona links.

Sanchez, who spent three years at Camp Nou before joining Arsenal in 2014, was said to be holding out for a move to either Madrid or Manchester City.

It is claimed that Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos led the charge to convince Madrid officials to instead look elsewhere, with a new central attacker at the top of manager Zinedine Zidane's wishlist.